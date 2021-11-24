“Amazing lack of discretion”

Credit: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Palmeiras came out on the spot with refereeing after a 2-2 draw against Atlético-MG, this Tuesday (23), at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship. President Maurício Galiotte spoke through a note official and pointed out “lack of discretion”.

“The lack of arbitration and VAR criteria for such similar bids, with such different decisions, is impressive. Regrettable the lack of preparation. We need to evolve a lot in matters involving arbitration”, said Galiotte.

The bid in question is Atlético-MG’s second, scored by Hulk. Palmeiras complains about the participation of Nacho Fernández, who would have hindered goalkeeper Jailson in the play; watch:

Hulk lets go of his foot to tie the game. Top scorer of Brasileirão with 15 goals! Palms 2×2 Atlético-MG pic.twitter.com/sE5T2IBeAT — rout Info (@rout_info) November 24, 2021

Galiotte cited the disallowed goal of Palmeiras in the 1-0 defeat against Fortaleza, last Saturday (20), in a move similar to Hulk’s. Patrick de Paula submitted from outside the area and Gustavo Gómez deflected the ball, but the referee called offside.

After the draw in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras is focused on the final of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021, against Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho, next Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), in Montevideo, Uruguay.

