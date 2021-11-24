Americanas Black Friday ‘turbine’ acquisitions wave – Economy

After two years in which Brazilians have matured – a lot – in online shopping, e-commerce platforms have prepared large advertisements for the sexta-feira Negra. It’s a time when retailers are trying to attract the spotlight: Casas Bahia opened a megastore in São Paulo, O Mercado Livre opened a distribution center for home appliances it’s the Magalu announced his arrival in the gaming world. Without a specific “bomb”, the American comes to Black Friday 2021 with more to offer, as it will bring within its platform products from brands such as Natural da Terra, Puket and Imaginarium, which were part of the group’s recent acquisition strategy.

One of the main innovations planned for the date – a cargo plane painted with the Americanas logo, which would be responsible for supplying the Northeast region more quickly – was postponed, but the company, like its competitors, is making a strong bet on lives: while Magalu goes from Luciano Huck and anitta, Americanas recruited the winner of the BBB 21, Juliette, and the influencer Felipe Neto. It will also give away 250 pairs of Rock in Rio tickets – a “lottery” for its nearly 50 million customers.

Although there are product offerings from the group’s new brands, it is not yet a complete integration. “Natural da Terra, with the appeal of healthiness and great recurrence, has already entered the Americanas platform”, says Marcio Cruz, executive president of the group’s digital area.

But this is not an integration of systems and processes: it’s as if the Natural da Terra was another store within the marketplace (a kind of virtual shopping mall). This model will also be valid for other acquired brands.

New phase

If there was no explosive news on Black Friday, Americanas was quite a part of the news this year. In April, Lojas Americanas’ physical network joined B2W (from Americanas.com and Submarino, among other brands) in the search for synergies and other operational gains.

At the same time, the group acquired ten companies in about two years, such as the Natural da Terra and Uni.co (from Imaginarium and Puket), and made a partnership with BR Mania stores.

A little over six months ago, by joining the physical and virtual operations, the group declared that it has 1,700 physical stores in 750 cities and a marketplace with more than 87 thousand sellers. Today, there are 3.5 thousand stores, distributed in 800 cities, and 114 thousand store owners on the platform.

“This was an audacious and important move, and the priority is this integration, which is nothing trivial”, says Eduardo Yamashita, operations director at Gouvêa Ecosystem, a retail consultancy.

According to Cruz, the idea is to ensure that the face-to-face operation helps to grow Americanas’ online business – and vice versa. Store sellers are offering discounts to customers willing to download the app from the network. As a result, daily views of offers increased 30% in the first 15 days of November, compared to the first 15 days of October. The reach was greater than the rise of traditional pre-Black Friday searches.

As a result, products traditionally sold in stores also grew on the internet. “We started selling items such as chocolates, diapers and cleaning products online”, says the executive.

The points of sale became “mini” distribution centers. “About 80% of customers are within a 7 km radius of physical stores”, adds Cruz. “We were able to deliver within 3 hours for most customers. It’s a great competitive edge.”

The network’s new application, launched recently, is selling 5% more than the previous version, according to the executive president of the digital area at Americanas.

The company has also achieved better results, based on some bets, such as the live “Single’s Day” (Single’s Day, traditional sales date in China, which is beginning to gain relevance in the country): this year’s online event had sales 140% higher than in 2020.

Balance sheet effects

Some effects of this change were noticed in the results obtained in the third quarter. Total sales, for example, grew 24%. “We continue (seeing the company in a way) positive with the offline and online integration and the development of the ecosystem”, wrote Citi analysts João Pedro Soares and Felipe Reboredo.

Last month, a change in control unraveled the corporate structure of Americanas and allowed it to move forward with the plan to go public in the US, shifting the business’ domicile to American land.

This reorganization will mean that, after 40 years, the trio of investors Jorge Paulo Lemann, Beto Sicupira and Marcel Telles will no longer control the company.

The financial market positively interpreted the change at the time of the announcement, contributing to a rise in the company’s shares at the time.

“Americanas is freeing itself from major business ties to give scale to its ecosystem and digital platforms”, explains Alberto Serrentino, partner at Varese Retail. “All the moves announced for Black Friday, by Americanas or by competitors, are important, but the impact is more strategic and long-term than tied to any specific date.”

Network will have an exclusive plane to expedite deliveries in the Northeast

Americanas will have six flights a week between the Southeast and Northeast regions. Initially planned to start flying on Black Friday, the Boeing with the Americanas logo awaits the approval of National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), which should happen in the next few weeks, to take off.

The expectation is that the delivery time for retailers will be reduced by 90%, with most orders arriving within 24 hours. “It makes perfect sense to expand the service to the Northeast”, he says Eduardo Yamashita, operations director at Gouvêa Ecosystem. “Beside the Midwest, this is the region where the market is less mature, and the consumer needs competitive prices to buy more.”