Americanas launches store without employees based on the Ame app

For those who got used, during the pandemic, to shop without the presence of sellers, Americanas is launching this Tuesday (23) a hybrid way to buy. The company inaugurated the physical store Ame Go, completely autonomous and without the presence of employees in both the purchase and sale of products.

With this, Ame’s application, until now used in the digital environment for online purchases, loans and cashback, starts to physically interact with users.

Opened at Tom Jobim International Airport, the popular Galeão, in Rio de Janeiro, the establishment will be the company’s first autonomous store operating without the presence of employees. talking to the newspaper The globe, the IT director for the physical platform at Americanas SA, João Guerra, explained that space is a “watershed” in the company’s multiplatform experience, by aggregating the physical and digital environments.

Source: Americanas/Disclosure.Source: American

How does Ame Go work?

It all starts with installing the Ame app on your mobile. From there, just use the device itself to go through the turnstile. During purchases, cameras installed on the roof will recognize the customer’s body biometrics, identifying the moment when the products are removed from the shelves. Based on the space’s own Wi-Fi, the value of purchases is debited from the digital wallet as soon as the customer leaves the store, also eliminating the need to read bar codes.

The idea is for Ame Go to be taken at this first moment to other airports in the country as well. The architecture of the autonomous store was studied for two years and had two pilot experiences, one at the company’s headquarters, also in Rio, and the other at a condominium in São Paulo.

At a cost of R$ 1.244 billion, the space is part of a global investment initiated by the company in the first nine months of 2021. According to Guerra, the project should become increasingly profitable, as the nationalization of some items will allow for a reduction in costs between 20% and 30%.