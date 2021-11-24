Analysis: Atlético-MG makes a tough game, but avoids defeat and has a tie with a title taste | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG already feels the Brazilian champion’s cup between their fingers. The title continues to approach the club after 50 years. It won’t be Sunday, but the tie against Palmeiras, 2-2, on Tuesday, can be digested with the taste of victory. Flamengo stumbled, it was all that Galo needed.

Mathematically, now, it takes two wins not to depend on anything else. There are 75 points at the top of the table, records broken, top scorer in the competition, and two games still remaining at home. Galo will face Fluminense on Sunday, Mineirão, and can already be champion on Tuesday, even without taking the field.

Athletic News

Atlético can be champion on Tuesday, without taking the field

The Voice of the Fans – Markin: “It was a scare and not a stumbling block”

In São Paulo, Atlético fans were one more ally. Good number in the visitor sectors of Allianz Parque. Coach Cuca had a depleted reserve bench, without Savarino as an attacking option, and had to rest Keno, who entered the second half.

1 of 4 Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription

Atlético faced Palmeiras reserve, totally focused on the Libertadores decision on Sunday. Some individual pieces of Rooster are below. Mariano, who also lacks better physical condition, is a few steps above Guga and changed the club’s performance on the right wing, entering the second half.

2 of 4 Atlético players celebrate Everson’s penalty save — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético players celebrate Everson’s penalty save — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Diego Costa could not stand it, and was removed after fighting a lot. There is still a reflection on how he and Hulk will still connect on the field. The feeling is that the Brazilian’s top scorer – he scored another beautiful goal, reaching 15 – grows in production when he is the only center forward on the team.

The first goal conceded by Atlético was a lack of attention in the defensive gear. Palmeiras gained territory, saw Galo’s four-line disarray and Guga centralized too much, with no time to fight Wesley, who scored the goal. Athletic, on the other hand, never seemed to be emotionally shaken, playing with patient construction of plays. Even though his main articulator, Nacho, is out of rhythm for the game and is not by far that agile athlete who occupies several sectors (the role now fell like a glove for Zaracho).

It was precisely the Argentine who scored the equalizer quickly, with Jailson left over after a good plot involving Guilherme Arana and Jair (another good match). But Junior Alonso would commit a silly penalty, except for Everson, who faltered in the corner kick giving the open goal to Deyverson. Knowing that Grêmio had pulled the tie in Porto Alegre, Atlético celebrated Hulk’s goal like never before, with a good participation from his own number 7 shirt for Vargas, and Nathan Silva was smart when he left the ball on the back pass.

3 of 4 Galo players celebrate Zaracho’s goal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Galo players celebrate Zaracho’s goal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético could have won, went up, with a very offensive scheme in the second stage, but found a combative Palmeiras, wanting to give an answer to the fans before the trip to Montevideo and after the defeat to São Paulo. It was a good size for both sides.