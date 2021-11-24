Anatomy of wear: Palmeiras reaches the Libertadores final after “double season”; see numbers | palm trees

The Libertadores final has arrived. After facing Atlético-MG this Tuesday, Palmeiras will face Flamengo in the continental decision next Saturday. It will be the last major act of a “double season” for Verdão, as shown by the data collected by the ge on the marathon of the club and its players since the return of football during the pandemic.

The derby against Corinthians, on July 22, 2020, marked the return of Palmeiras to the fields after the stoppage. From there until the match against Galo, they were 133 matches played in 489 days – average of one game every 3.6 days.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, the 2020 season of Brazilian football only ended in 2021. Palmeiras himself won the Libertadores bi-championship on January 30 of this year. And – practically – this same squad reaches another final of the competition after a lot of wear and tear.

Abel Ferreira complained about the tough streak of games at various times during the season

Constant weighting of Brazilian football coaches and players throughout this year, the calendar was also Abel Ferreira’s agenda in press conferences. Last month, as on other occasions, the coach from Palmeira mentioned the risk of injury that the sequence of games brings.

The care with the physical condition of the squad, even made Abel Ferreira save holders in the derby against São Paulo, last week. The absence of players like Raphael Veiga can be explained by the number of games played by the midfielder, the Palmeiras player who most often played for the club this season.

The table below shows the numbers of the squad from Palma in the current season, not counting the 2020 games played in 2021.

Palmeiras numbers in the season Games Minutes (approx.) goals Weverton 45 3963 – luan 47 3872 1 Raphael Veiga 51 3,720 17 Gustavo Gomez 39 3,495 3 Renan 40 3,241 1 Gustavo Scarpa 54 3,185 8 Danilo 46 3,166 4 rony 45 3,124 12 Joe Rafael 47 3,042 3 Felipe Melo 43 2,919 1 Marcos Rocha 37 2805 1 wesley 49 2,226 5 Patrick de Paula 46 2,185 3 Dudu 27 1,867 4 Gabriel Boy 32 1,844 two Luiz Adriano 35 1,821 5 Victor Luis 31 1800 1 Willian 35 1666 10 jailson 18 1,551 – Danilo Barbosa 29 1,545 1 Breno Lopes 32 1,382 7 Deyverson 30 1,262 3 piquerez 15 1,159 – Kuscevic 14 1,071 – Jorge 7 874 – Gabriel Veron 19 460 – Vinicius Silvestre 7 603 – Matheus Fernandes 4 160 –

Throughout the year, Abel Ferreira and his commission maintained the squad, preserving holders in some matches, to escape injuries. For the orthopedic doctor Dr. David Gusmão, with a heavy sequence of games like that of Brazilian football, this prevention is extremely necessary.

– The big secret, perhaps, is to find the balance for recovery, to the point that the athlete does not suffer a new injury and continues to maintain a performance. This balance is very individual, because each has a different ability to recover from one another – he explains.

Abel Ferreira had his last week off to work with the team in early November. Even with the elimination of the Copa do Brasil having lightened the calendar, full weeks were rare.

– Rest for increased performance is just as important as training. The balance of this regenerative capacity occurs with aggressive factors, which would be intense training, playing and competitiveness. When the frequency and intensity of these factors exceed the regenerative capacity, the increase in the number of injuries begins – completes the doctor.

For the final, Abel Ferreira has only two doubts in his squad. Felipe Melo treats pain in his right knee, and Breno Lopes in his right ankle. These are the only players with physical problems in Verdão, four days away from the Libertadores final.

Felipe Melo during Palmeiras training this Sunday (21) at the Soccer Academy

The number of games increases counting those played last season in 2021. And that’s where the pandemic context comes in. Until the middle of this year, immunization against Covid-19 had not advanced. Some players, like Raphael Veiga, have contracted the virus.

In an interview with Seleção Sportv, the midfielder said he felt weaker on his return. After being sidelined, he returned to the derby with Corinthians, starting the year with the so-called “post-Covid syndrome”, as explained by Dr. Arthur Feltrin, a pulmonologist.

– The fact that athletes have a more balanced diet and a more intense frequency of physical activity did not exclude the possibility of Covid-19 infection. Post-Covid syndrome is a period in which the patient no longer transmits the virus, but it can have some complications – he says.

– The most common symptom of this post-transmission period is fatigue. This causes the athlete, for example, to have a significant loss in performing physical activities – explains the doctor.

Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in July this year

And it was in this context that players started 2021. Going back to the numbers, Weverton was the one who played the most. The goalkeeper has 60 games for Palmeiras this year, in addition to three with the Brazilian team.

Most active players in 2021 (counting both seasons) Games Minutes (approx.) Weverton 60 5,313 luan 58 4,787 Raphael Veiga 66 4,622 Gustavo Gomez 50 4,436 rony 62 4,059 Gustavo Scarpa 69 3901 Danilo 58 3885 Joe Rafael 59 3805 Renan 46 3,781 Marcos Rocha 47 3,666

Since the return of football, counting that the athletes had about ten days of vacation in March of this year, the weighting of the “exhausting season” has become even fairer.

Palm trees in 2021: 68 games from the 2021 season and 19 games from the 2020 season;

68 games from the 2021 season and 19 games from the 2020 season; Palm trees in 2020: 58 games from the 2020 season – 46 after July 22;

Weverton and Gustavo Gómez, two of the most active players at Palmeiras in 2021

See below the number of matches of the ten players in the squad who have been on the field since the 22nd of July.

Players who played the most for Palmeiras since July 22, 2020 Games Minutes (approx.) Weverton 101 9,003 Gustavo Gomez 84 7,303 luan 89 7,045 Raphael Veiga 101 6,608 rony 95 6,216 Joe Rafael 98 6,096 Marcos Rocha 79 6,089 Patrick de Paula 90 5,120 Danilo 82 5,089 Gustavo Scarpa 98 4,998

The wear on the other side of the final also exists, but the Flamengo has played fewer games since football returned during the pandemic. Were 112 games since the return against Bangu on June 18, 2020. Average of one game every 4.9 days.

Flamengo in 2021: 70 games in the 2021 season and 12 in the 2020 season;

Flamengo in 2020: 58 games in the 2020 season – 42 games after June 18;

Gabigol in this period, for example, he played 75 games, around 5,840 minutes on the field, a little less than Marcos Rocha. Bruno Henrique, on the other hand, played 90 matches, accumulating 7,319 minutes.

Gabriel Menino and Bruno Henrique, Flamengo x Palmeiras

Now, Abel Ferreira has until Saturday to make the final adjustments and rest the team for the Libertadores final. The decision takes place at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

