Ancelotti praises Vinicius Júnior’s ‘imbalance’

The great moment experienced by forward Vinícius Júnior, with five goals and three assists in the last seven games for Real Madrid, earned praise from the Spanish team’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who said that the Brazilian has been decisive, while showing himself open to evolve.

“At the moment, because of the way he plays, Vinícius is the most unbalanced player in football because there is no one better in one-on-one and not many players do what he does,” said the Italian coach at a news conference on the eve of the match against Sheriff, in Tiraspol, Moldova, for the Champions League.

At the same time, the experienced coach, winner of the Champions League ahead of Real in 2014 and who is making his second spell at the club, pointed out aspects in which the former Flamengo player needs to evolve.

“He has to improve because one-on-one is important in football, but it’s not the most important thing. He has the humility to improve and not be satisfied with what he’s doing. He has to learn and he’ll learn because his mind is right , it’s not the head of someone who thinks he’s already won everything. It’s that of a young man who knows he has to improve,” he pondered.

Ancelotti showed the utmost respect for the Sheriff, recalled the loss to the Moldovan team in the previous match, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, and recalled that Real will guarantee themselves in the round of 16 in case of victory on Wednesday.

“The first match was not a good experience against a team that beat us at the Bernabéu. We have to avoid the mistakes we made, do what we are doing well at the moment, not rushing but with confidence and play well for 90 minutes. we know it well. We have to play a complete game. If we win it will be decisive, and that is the objective, to close the group and look forward,” he commented.

The Italian ruled out the possibility of using a mixed team, while hinting that he will have the return of Brazilians Éder Militão and Rodrygo, which would be the news regarding the victory over Granada at the weekend, which led the team to the leadership of the Spanish Championship.

“The rotation is important as an idea to keep the team fresh, to motivate everyone, but we have to take the moment into account. The team dynamic is good now and we haven’t changed much in recent games. Tomorrow Militão and Rodrygo can return because they are fresh, but I don’t think about rotations”, he clarified.

Ancelotti reflected on the work of the coach of the 13-time European champion team, distancing himself from any problem or controversy that arises in a squad full of good players.

“It’s not complicated to be the coach of Real Madrid. The job of a coach is complicated, but if you have to compete in a race, it’s better to have a Ferrari than a Fiat 500. The pressure is on all the coaches, we’re all charged week, but this is part of our job, as the responsibility and expectation of coaching the biggest club in the world,” he said.