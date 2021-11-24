André Gonçalves’ lawyer justifies arrest for child support debt

The actor André Gonçalves had your arrest decreed this monday (22) on account of a debt of more than R$ 350 thousand in child support to her eight-year-old daughter Valentina Benini. The artist has 60 days to appear in court, and he must wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

The actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, spoke to Quem about the case and explained that André Gonçalves has been unemployed since 2016, but that whenever he gets some work, he pays some value, even if not in full.

“He has been unemployed since 2016. He was fired and for the past five years the judges have been accepting our considerations that, without a job, he cannot afford the full pension. However, at that time, he never left his children without support. Every time he does some work, he pays some value, but not the full amount”, said Guerra.

Valentina is the result of an old relationship between the actor and actress and journalist Cynthia Benini. This amount is the result of the accrual of the monthly pension in the amount of R$4.5 thousand since 2007. The debt amount, with interest and monetary correction, totals R$352,579.01.

André is married to Danielle Winits, and is also the father of Manuela, 22, from a relationship with Tereza Seiblitz, and Pedro Arthur, 20, with Myrian Rios.

