André Gonçalves’ lawyer justifies pension debt: ‘He’s been unemployed since 2016’ | celebrities

Posted 24/11/2021 09:56 | Updated 11/24/2021 10:25 AM

Rio – Sylvio Guerra, lawyer for the actor André Gonçalves, 46, justified the artist’s child support debt, which was ordered under house arrest this Tuesday, as he has been unemployed since 2016 and cannot afford the agreements in their entirety. . The actor owes more than R$350 thousand in pension to his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, the result of his marriage to journalist Cynthia Benini, who filed a lawsuit in Santa Catarina.

“He has been unemployed since 2016 when he was fired from Rede Globo after more than 20 years of work. He has two daughters and a son and the pensions were deducted from his payroll. Then, in 2016, when he was fired, he he was no longer able to honor the pensions agreed upon through agreements made many years ago”, ponders the lawyer, in a conversation with THE DAY.

He further explains that the actor “has never stopped collaborating” with raising his children. “As he did extra work, a theater, the Dança dos Famosos, in Faustão, whenever he had work, he paid, it was not the total amount of the pension, but he never failed to contribute with some monthly amount”, he argues .

After the issuance of the house arrest warrant for 60 days by the Justice of Santa Catarina, the Justice of Rio must go to the actor’s house, summon him and install an electronic ankle bracelet, which he will use during the 60 days.

The actor was married to journalist Cynthia Benini between 2002 and 2006. The two met on the reality show Casa dos Artistas. Together, they had Valentina Benini in March 2003. The actor was already the father of Manuela Gonçalves and Pedro Arthur, the result of previous relationships with actresses Tereza Seiblitz and Myrian Rios, respectively.

Afterwards, André briefly dated actress Letícia Sabatella and singer Bianca Chami. In 2016, he began to have a relationship with fellow actress Daniele Winits, getting married in the same year. This month, Winits congratulated her husband with a romantic post on social media.

recall cases

André Gonçalves is not the first to be arrested for not paying child support. Another recent case is that of singer Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the band O Rappa, who was under house arrest decreed by the Rio Court of Justice (TJRJ) on November 12th. Last week, the decision was overturned.

Living in the United States, Falcão rebutted the accusation on social media. “All the love in the world to you fans, who have always believed and believe in me. I’m a doer of justice and I’m going to prove to you up front who’s wrong,” said the artist.