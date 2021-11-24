Anemia is not a disease, it is a symptom; find out the most common causes – News

Often associated with poor diet, anemia can be caused by several factors and is not a disease, but a symptom, a manifestation of a problem that is occurring in the body, according to Fábio Pires, hematologist at Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

The main symptoms of anemia, characterized by a decrease in the amount of hemoglobin in the blood, are excessive tiredness, pale skin and mucous membranes, headache, dizziness and difficulty concentrating. “Hemoglobin is a protein found inside red blood cells whose function is to carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of our body”, explains Pires.

The onset of symptoms, however, may vary according to the speed with which anemia settles in the body. If the decrease in hemoglobin occurs slowly, it is possible for the body to get used to it to some extent and adapt until it is no longer possible to maintain adequate oxygenation, and then tiredness sets in.

“On a faster installation line, the symptoms will appear much faster, because the body has not had time to adapt”, says the doctor.

Types of anemia

The main group of anemias is called deficiency anemias, which occur due to the lack of some important nutrient for the production of red blood cells and hemoglobin. In general, according to Pires, lack of iron is the most common cause of the problem. “Secondly, we also have a deficiency of other vitamins, such as folic acid, vitamin B12 and copper.”

The specialist emphasizes that menstruation is the most common cause of anemia among women, because, even if the flow occurs within the normal range, the frequency can lead to a lack of iron.

There are also the hemolytic anemias, which occur when red blood cells live shorter than they should. This phenomenon of rapid red blood cell destruction is called hemolysis.

“This occurs for several reasons, from the fact that the person is born with a defect in the red blood cells that makes them break more easily, to a disease called sickle cell anemia”, emphasizes Pires.

The doctor explains that there are other causes for hemolytic anemia: when the immune system breaks down and the body starts producing antibodies that destroy red blood cells; when toxins such as snake venom build up—a frequent cause of hemolysis; when you suffer a thermal shock; when there is use of some drugs that can also cause hemolysis.

THE anemia can also occur due to hereditary factors., when a person is born with a genetic problem, such as a disease called thalassemia, which causes the production of hemoglobin to be lower than normal.

Also, there is the group of anemias caused by neoplastic diseases, such as leukemia and myelodysplasia. It is noteworthy that, contrary to what common sense claims, an anemic condition cannot evolve into leukemia, as the problem is a symptom and not the cause, according to the specialist.

“And there are other causes, like anemia due to inflammation. If the person has persistent inflammation, it is possible that they have chronic disease anemia. And the aplastic or aplastic anemia, caused by an autoimmune disease that affects all the cells of the bone marrow, not just the red blood cells”, explains Pires.

Prevention and treatment

It is common to associate anemia due to lack of iron with poor diet or even lack of habit of eating certain foods, such as liver or beans. However, according to the hematologist, in general, food has little influence on the development of anemia in adults.

“When a person on a normal diet develops anemia due to lack of iron, it is necessary, first, to understand the cause, because this is usually due to some bleeding. The person is losing blood in small amounts, and this is depleting the iron they have stored. The adult individual will only lack iron due to diet if he has a very severe dietary restriction or if he has problems in iron absorption”, says the doctor.

But there are exceptions, according to Pires: growing children need a higher intake of iron, which is why food care is important, as are people who have had bariatric surgery, who have intestinal problems or illnesses caused by serious viruses.

“Sometimes even with a normal diet they won’t absorb enough iron. There is a myth that if you don’t eat A or B, you will develop anemia. This is only valid for children and these other exceptions”, highlights the doctor.

As the causes of anemia are diverse and can even be genetic in nature, there is no guide for its prevention, according to the specialist. The important thing is to be aware of the symptoms and undergo routine tests.

Treatment will also depend on the cause and type of anemia. “If the anemia is due to lack of iron, it is necessary to replace it; if it is for lack of vitamin B12, the treatment will also be replacement”, says Pires.

“Untreated anemia will progressively cause a decrease in hemoglobin levels and, as a result, the person becomes increasingly tired because they are unable to oxygenate properly. Ultimately, this can lead to heart failure. When the heart stops working properly, the person can even die, but this rarely happens because, in general, before reaching this extreme, the person realizes that something is wrong and seeks help”, explains the specialist.