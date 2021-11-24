Angela Merkel Says Covid-19 in Germany ‘will be worse than anything we’ve seen so far’ – World

The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, stated that the situation of Covid-19 in the country “it will be worse than everything what we’ve seen so far.” The statement took place this Monday (22), amid the evolution and daily records of cases of the disease.

The current context of the country was discussed, according to a source, during a meeting of leaders of her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). At the event, the chancellor said that the restrictions in force in Germany “not enough given the dramatic situation” caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

As a result, Merkel defended stricter restrictions to contain the advance of the coronavirus on German soil, given that the situation is “highly dramatic”.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, Merkel also pointed out that, if there are no stricter measures against the disease, the country’s hospitals will soon be overloaded with people with the disease.

citizens don’t understand situation

The chancellor stated that many citizens of the country still do not seem to have understood the seriousness of the increase in cases in the country, considering that just vaccination is not enough to prevent the spread of the disease.

At the meeting, she asked the 16 German states — which have autonomy to impose measures to fight the disease — to define more stringent policies against the coronavirus. That should happen later this week.

Even with several attempts, Germany was unable to expand the vaccinated rate for more than 68% of the population. According to AFP, the inclusion of tougher restrictions against unvaccinated was decided between her and her successor in office, Olaf Scholz, last week.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 cases in seven days in the country rose, this Sunday (21), to the highest point since the beginning of the pandemic for the 14th day in a row, with 372.7 in the country. This Monday, still according to the AFP, the rate reached 386.5, a new record.

In some locations, hospitals already have Intensive Care Units (ICUs) full. “Currently we have a fourth wave, we have a very, very difficult situation in many hospitals in Germany,” Spahn lamented.

In all, 5.35 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported since February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. The country already have 99,062 deaths due to illness.

increase in deaths

The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, declared on Monday that people not immunized against Covid-19 should contract the virus in the coming months. Of that slice, part will die because of the disease.

At a news conference, he declared that “almost everyone in Germany will likely be vaccinated, recovered or dead” by the end of the European winter. Some people, according to the minister, may view the statement as an exaggeration.

“Immunity [da população] will be reached […] The question is whether it is through vaccination or infection, and we empathically recommend the path through vaccination,” he warned.

Mandatory vaccination under debate

Due to the increase in cases and low vaccination coverage, the possibility of mandatory immunization against Covid-19 being instituted is at the heart of the debate among German politicians.

Several members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party said Sunday that federal and state governments should introduce the mandatory vaccination coming soon. This is because other efforts to increase the rate of vaccinated people have failed.

The leader of Merkel’s party youth wing, Tilman Kuban, argued that the country had reached a point where not only mandatory vaccination was needed. As he wrote in the German newspaper Die Welt, he also defended lockdown for the unvaccinated.

Before you go, how about getting updated with the most important news of the day? Access the DN Telegram and follow what is happening in Brazil and in the world with just one click: https://t.me/diario_do_nordeste