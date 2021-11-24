Anitta ‘fura’ Libertadores and confirms final attraction between Palmeiras x Flamengo

The Brazilian artist revealed that, just as in 2019, in Lima, Peru, he will participate in the opening show of the decision of Conmebol Libertadores 2021, in Montevideo, Uruguay, between Palmeiras x Flamengo

Among the most popular Brazilian artists abroad, singer Anitta confirmed that she will once again participate in the opening concert of the decision of Conmebol Libertadores, next Saturday (27), at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay, for the match between Palm trees x Flamengo.

During an interview with “Podcats”, Anitta ‘bored’ the organization, which so far has not confirmed any of the attractions for the opening, and revealed that, just as in 2019, in Lima, Peru, she will be present at the grand final of the continental competition .

The singer even played with the red-black and said that even rooting for the Botafogo, gives luck to the rival when he is present, see the final in Peru.

Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, stage of the final of Conmebol Libertadores 2021 between Palmeiras x Flamengo, on November 27 Buddha Mendes/Getty Images

“I’m going to sing again in the Libertadores final, this Saturday. I’m going to sing. It’s going to be Flamengo x Palmeiras. In fact, I’m not Flamengo, I’m from Botafogo, but like that, when I went to Flamengo, he won, ok? The trick is: I’ll go, I’ll sing and I’ll leave, then Flamengo wins, it’s crazy,” he began by saying.

“I think I’m their rabbit’s foot. If they win this time, we’ll prove that I am. Then I’ll want something muse, even if I’m Botafogo, I’ll want something. I go, win”, he concluded.

In 2019, Anitta sang at the opening of the match between river plate x Flamengo, at the Monumental Stadium in Lima. At the time, Rubro-Negro lost the game by 1-0 until a little before the final minutes, however, with two goals from Gabigol, it turned to 2-1 and was crowned two-time champion of America.