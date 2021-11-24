Anitta reveals that she had an affair with Pedro Sampaio, recalls a famous singer’s intestinal problem, and says she hates the video for ‘Faking Love’; watch

When it comes to relationships, Anitta is a very well resolved person! Proof of this is that she recommends all ex-boyfriends or picks for her friends! This Tuesday (23), while participating in PodCats, the Girl from Rio told Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures that she maintains a good relationship with all past affairs, saying that she was also responsible for introducing Pocah to the former fiance’s current BBB, Ronan Souza.

“I am friends with all my exes. I call my friends and indicate. I say: ‘keep this one who is mara’. They go and start dating… I have several friends who date my exes. Pocah is married to my ex, and they were at the house yesterday! (laughter) They ask why I broke up, and I say ‘because I’m crazy, but go,’ and they love it!”she declared, excited.

Continues after Advertising

The pop star even said that for her, “talaricagem” is not a problem. “There was another friend who called me, saying she met [um ex meu] and asking if i would mind [se eles ficassem], and I said she had to get married. I even took a test and sent him ‘oh, that’s cool’, to see if he was going to say something, and he replied seriously, with just a like. Then I told her ‘go, go’! If I wanted to be with the guy, it wouldn’t have ended. I don’t have attachment, people have to be happy!”, she stated. Wonderful!

Meeting with Mariah and romance with Pedro Sampaio

Also in the conversation, the artist recalled the day she met the idol Mariah Carey in person and ended up delivering that she had a romance with Pedro Sampaio in the past. “I was in a store buying Pedro Sampaio’s birthday present, a pair of sneakers, because at the time we were wearing ‘trelelezinhos’. Then I went to buy the sneakers and Mariah entered the room. I couldn’t move. I didn’t want to say anything because she was at leisure. When she got close to me, I said ‘Mariah’ and she said ‘Anitta! I love you!’. I almost died, it was crazy”, he remembered.

Now, even, both are friends and talk a lot. “It’s crazy because nowadays I have her phone, we call, make video calls. I don’t believe it. Sometimes, I get in a bad light about things I should invite her to, but I think ‘damn it, it’s the girl.’ But she doesn’t put herself like that, she’s very humble. And for me, I’m doing it. I like to have sense”, explained the funkeira.

Discontent with “Faking Love” video

In another moment of the conversation, Anitta warned that she hates the video for “Faking Love” – which, by the way, was not directed by her. “I don’t like the ‘Faking Love’ video. I hate it, but my money has already been spent”, said the singer laughing, giving more details of the perrengues who lived on the day of recording the video.

“They (gringa team) they were late and I said: ‘I have a flight to catch, guys’. But they don’t even there. I was very polite, I was full, I was calm, but it was 7pm we only had two scenes recorded. I went crazy! I yelled: ‘I have a flight to catch 9pm!’. It was 9 pm, and I was still there. I yelled: ‘What are you guys thinking?! That horrible light! There’s no light in my face, I don’t see anything! Where’s the dance take?! My fan wants to see me dancing!’ It was crazy! People started to get scared and I said ‘fuck you!’, all in English!”, said.

Asked about the clips she is most proud of, the powerhouse cited “Vai Malandra” as her favorite, and also said she loved “Essa Mina É Louca” and “Girl From Rio”.

intestinal problems

And speaking of perrengues… At the end of the conversation, the popstar also revealed that she had gone through a tense moment during her participation in a music festival, due to intestinal problems. “There was a show, a festival, and I had diarrhea. I only had an hour to sing, but I felt like shit. I couldn’t dance, because every time I moved, that thing came. I was trying to fart and it wasn’t, there was a liquid. Then on the internet, people were killing me: ‘She doesn’t know how to dance anymore, she’s not the same anymore, she’s sloppy’. So I went and said: ‘I felt like shit! I couldn’t take it!’ I got off stage and went to poop! A horrible thing, guys!”, she commented good-naturedly.

She even remembered a similar situation, experienced by a famous friend, whose name was not revealed. “There was a time when I went to see a friend’s concert, then he looked at me like that and said: ‘Come here, come here. Sing to me for God’s sake, I need to shit, I’m about to die’. I said: ‘Singing?! I came here to see, I don’t even know what your band is like, your show!’ Then he dropped the microphone in my hand and I started to sing, improvising! Special guest out of nowhere! I was on stage for about ten minutes and he went to poop. Poor thing”, finished. Who was it, huh?! LOL