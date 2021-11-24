Anitta says she recommends ex-boyfriends to girlfriends: ‘Pocah is married to one’

In an interview for the podcast of Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, Podcats, anitta revealed that she introduces her ex-boyfriends to her friends, and that some of them even date them, as Pocah, married with Ronan Souza.

“I’m friends with every ex. I call my friends and indicate. I say ‘stay with the one who is mara’. They ask why I broke up, and I say ‘because I’m crazy, but go’. Sometimes I pick what matches, but there’s another one who called me asking if I would mind, and I said she had to get married. I even took a test and sent him ‘oh, that’s cute’, and he replied seriously with just one like. I have several girlfriends who date ex. Pocah is married to my ex, and they were at the house yesterday. If I wanted to be with the guy, it wouldn’t have ended”, said the singer.

Anitta also revealed that she falls in and out of love very easily, and that her family even gathers to see how long their relationships will last.

“Whenever I introduce someone new, we make a pool. Not in front of the boy. Sometimes they do it because they’re crazy. When it ends, we see who won. I have to stop this. I fall in and out of love very easy. It gives me a rancidity and any little thing I get agonized and I want to give up”, he said.

