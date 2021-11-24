Anitta will perform at the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo – 11/23/2021

Anitta will be the main attraction in the pre-game of the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, this Saturday (27), in Montevideo, at 17:00 (GMT). It will be the singer’s second time in a Conmebol tournament decision. The singer confirmed the information found by the blog in an interview with podcast Podcats.

In November 2019, before Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate in the Libertadores final at the Monumental stadium in Lima, Peru, Anitta took the stage alongside Argentineans Fito Páez and Tini Stoessel and Colombian Sebastián Yatra. Gabriel o Pensador also performed, wearing Flamengo’s shirt and music, and the Argentines from the band Turf, dressed in River’s uniforms.

With a 100% Brazilian final, the Conmebol board chose to repeat Anitta, today one of the Brazilian artists with the greatest international reach and who is becoming the favorite of the South American confederation for its events.

In addition to the Libertadores final two years ago, Anitta performed in July 2019 at the closing ceremony of Copa América, in Maracanã, alongside Puerto Rican Pedro Capó. A relationship similar to the one FIFA had with the Colombian Shakira, who has appeared in three World Cups in a row — 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Conmebol tried with Ifab (the council that regulates football) and FIFA to increase the interval time of their finals in Montevideo from 15 to 25 minutes, so that they could perform the shows at halftime, as is done in the Super Bowl, the decision of the NFL , American football league — which would mean longer shows and more performances. But Ifab rejected it, saying it could be harmful to the health of athletes to have a longer period of stoppage between times — risk of muscle damage.

In the decision of the Sudamericana last Saturday (20), in Athletico’s 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, forró band Barões da Pisadinha performed the pre-match show at the Centenário stadium.