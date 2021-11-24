Anitta will sing in the Libertadores final and wants to be Flamengo’s muse in case of title: ‘Their rabbit’s foot’

The Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras, on Saturday, in Montevideo (Uruguay), will feature a show by Anitta. The Brazilian popstar will perform for the audience before the ball rolls for the big decision. The information was revealed by the singer herself in the podcast “Podcats”.

The news brings good memories for the red and black fans. The same Anitta presented herself in the 2019 decision, in Lima. On that occasion, Flamengo beat River Plate by 2-1 and won the second Libertadores title in its history.

“I’ll sing again in the Libertadores final, this Saturday. It’s going to be Flamengo and Palmeiras. I’m not Flamengo, you know? I’m Brazil… I’m Botafoguense. But, like, the times I went to Flamengo, Flamengo won, ok? (Sometimes) That I sang. The trick is: “I’ll go, sing and I’ll leave”. Then Flamengo wins. It’s crazy,” said the singer.

Even though she is outspoken from Botafogo, Anitta defends that, if Flamengo becomes champion again, she will be recognized as a muse by the fans. The singer believes she is an amulet for the red-black people.

“I’m thinking I’m their rabbit’s foot. If they win this time, we’ll prove that I am. Then I’ll want some muse stuff. Even if I’m Botafogo, I’ll want something. Because every time I go (Flamengo ) wins,” he joked.

Flamengo and Palmeiras will decide in a single final to the 2021 Libertadores. The game will mark the confrontation of the last two winners of the competition. The tie will take the decision to overtime. In case of persistence of equality, the title will be decided in penalties.