Anthroposophy, an esoteric movement, may explain low vaccination in German countries | World

Germany, Austria and the German-speaking regions of Switzerland are facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections that are attributed to lower vaccination rates than the average for Western European countries.

Anthroposophy, an esoteric-philosophical current born more than a century ago, may have a relationship with the low rate of vaccination against Covid-19. The movement often embraces anti-vaccination theories.

For some specialists, one of the explanations for this phenomenon could be the strong presence of the anthroposophical current in these countries.

Anthroposophy was founded in the early 20th century by the Austrian Rudolf Steiner and had its heyday in the 1960s, when he mixed Christian and Hindu beliefs, combining “karma” with “cosmos” and New Age. Waldorf incorporates this esoteric current into his curriculum.

Disease must be overcome ‘naturally’

For supporters, diseases are a necessary challenge and must be overcome naturally.

“Everything in the world is good and has meaning,” including disease, said Ansgar Martins, professor of philosophy of religions at Frankfurt’s Goethe University, which would explain a certain reluctance to vaccinate.

“It is supposed to be useful to go through them, especially the so-called ‘children’s diseases’, such as measles”, added Martins.

The Steiner-Waldorf schools, which have about 1,000 establishments worldwide, including 200 in Germany, have “often been the starting point for measles epidemics”, emphasizes the professor.

The Covid-19 pandemic did not escape this belief: in southwestern Germany, the network’s schools became places with major outbreaks of the virus from 2020 onwards.

One of these schools, located in Freiburg, recently tried to exempt students and teachers from wearing the mask, contrary to the recommendations of the health authorities.

However, in October 2020, the direction of the school network diverged from the anti-mask current.

“Many followers of anthroposophy they still believe in the law of karma, according to which illnesses make it possible to expiate the evils of past lives and promote spiritual development”, said Michael Blume, religious expert and commissioner of the anti-Semitic struggle in the German region of Baden-Württemberg.

“Unfortunately, that’s why in some Steiner-Waldorf schools there are a lot of skeptics,” he adds.

Cosmetics and organic food

Blume also points to a geographical element to explain the success of these esoteric ideas.

The most affected regions, from the Alps to the state of Saxony, correspond exactly to where this movement of thought, which he describes as “a branch of the romanticism of nature, of the criticism of authority and of science”, developed.

Germany, with 83 million inhabitants, would have about 12,000 “anthroposophists”. However, the movement’s influence is much more widespread in society.

The philosophical and esoteric current spread thanks, in part, to the cosmetics group Weleda, also created by the Austrian Steiner, and the organic food chain Alnatura.

Some doctors adherent to this movement, who did not answer the questions, publicly expressed their doubts about the reality of the pandemic or the effectiveness of vaccines.

Others promoted alternative treatments like ginger compresses or meteorite iron to combat Covid-19.

However, the federation of anthroposophical doctors rejects the charges that link them to German antivaccines.

“We praised vaccination to fight the pandemic from the start,” one of its members, Stefan Schmidt-Troschke, told the ZDF network this week.