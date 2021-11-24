Anti-Covid gum promises to block the virus from entering the mouth

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, have developed an experimental gum that could be used to contain the transmission of the new coronavirus when an infected person is breathing, talking or coughing without a mask.

Chewing gum has a conventional flavor and can be stored for years at room temperature without impairing its function. Researchers believe that its use will increase the benefits of vaccines and could be useful, especially in countries where immunizers are not yet available to the population.

The gum can also be used as protection by healthcare professionals who are constantly dealing with patients and need to remove their masks during assessment procedures.

“Chewing gum with virus-binding proteins offers an affordable overall strategy to protect patients from most oral reinfections of the virus by reducing volume or minimizing transmission to others,” the study authors explain.

Learn how the coronavirus attacks the human body:

The study

In a study published in the scientific journal Molecular Therapy, researchers explain that the mouth is one of the main ports of entry for the virus, with receptors present in the oral mucosa that facilitate the passage of Sars-CoV-2 into the body.

Saliva also passes through it, which contributes to the transmission through the droplets expelled while a patient speaks or coughs without a mask.

The chewing gum developed contains identical copies of the ACE2 protein, a substance found on the surface of cells, used by the coronavirus to invade the body and cause infection. When chewing gum is chewed, it releases this protein, which retains Sars-CoV-2 and prevents infection of human cells.

In laboratory tests with saliva samples from infected people, the scientists confirmed that the virus particles had bound to the gum’s ACE2 receptors. As a result, the viral load in the samples dropped by more than 95%. Reducing viral load lowers the risk of transmission and the risk that a person will develop severe forms of Covid-19. (With information from Reuters Agency)