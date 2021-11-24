Apple sues Israeli spy program maker Pegasus – 11/23/2021

Washington, 23 Nov 2021 (AFP) – The American tech giant Apple filed a lawsuit this Tuesday (23) against the NSO, a maker of spy programs, for targeting users of its devices, claiming that the Israeli company at the center of the Pegasus scandal must be held responsible.

The Silicon Valley giant’s lawsuit raises new problems for the NSO, which is embroiled in controversies over reports that tens of thousands of activists, journalists and politicians were potential Pegasus targets.

Just a few weeks ago, US authorities tightened relations between the NSO and US groups on charges that the Israeli company “allowed foreign governments to carry out a transnational crackdown.”

“To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a standing court order to ban the NSO Group from using any Apple program, service or device,” the California-based company said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

“The accused are notorious hackers, amoral mercenaries of the 21st century, who have created a highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance engine that invites routine and blatant abuse,” the company said in the lawsuit.

– Surveillance vs. True “State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability. That should change,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

The NSO, for its part, has systematically denied any wrongdoing and has responded to the announcement by insisting that its software is intended for use by the authorities only in the fight against terrorism and other crimes.

“Pedophiles and terrorists are free to operate in secure technological havens, and we provide governments with the legal tools to fight them. The NSO Group will continue to defend the truth,” the company said in a note sent to AFP.

“This cannot be good news for the NSO, which is reportedly at risk of default with more than $500 million in debt, a recent restructuring of its leadership with its CEO and, in addition, the withdrawal of the France of a planned purchase after US sanctions,” noted Jake Williams of cybersecurity firm BreachQuest.

– ‘Mercenary companies’ -In 2019, Facebook sued the NSO Group, accusing it of using WhatsApp to carry out cyber espionage against journalists, human rights activists and others.

That lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, alleged that approximately 1,400 devices were attacked with malicious software to steal valuable information from users of the messaging application.

Smartphones infected with Pegasus essentially become pocket spy devices, allowing users to read the targeted user’s messages, view their photos, track their location and even turn on their cameras without their knowledge.

UN experts have called for an international moratorium on the sale of surveillance technology until regulations to protect human rights are implemented.

After initial concerns about Pegasus, a subsequent wave of fears arose when the iPhone maker released a fix in September to a flaw that allowed spy software to infect devices without users clicking a malicious link or message.

The so-called “zero click” can silently corrupt the target device and has been identified by researchers at Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity surveillance organization in Canada.

“Spyware mercenary companies like the NSO Group have facilitated some of the worst human rights abuses and acts of transnational law enforcement, while enriching themselves and their investors,” said Ron Deibert, director of Citizen Lab.

An investigation by a European human rights group published in early November found that Pegasus spyware was used to hack the phones of teams of Palestinian civil society groups targeted by the Israeli government.

