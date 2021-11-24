Apple to release digital ID and CNH linked to iPhone in 2022

A new Apple driver’s license/digital ID feature won’t arrive until “early 2022,” according to an update to Apple’s iOS 15 page that MacRumors released.

The change came after news that Apple was seeking strict control over how the document would be implemented. The novelty covers the US. Expected to arrive in other countries in the future.

Originally announced at WWDC 2021, Apple says the feature will allow you to use its Wallet app to store your digital ID for use at airport security checkpoints.

Obviously, the system depends on the support of each country and state. The company announced that Arizona and Georgia would be the first to allow citizens to add their driver’s licenses to their phones but did not specify when exactly this would be happening.

Earlier this month, a report showed how restrictive Apple’s contracts with the states chosen to lead the program are. CNBC said the contracts have “unique criteria” on how states make the program available, how they report their success, and even the date they launch the program and the devices they can mark as compliant. States, and therefore taxpayers, are also responsible for funding the program, although Apple chooses when it will be released.