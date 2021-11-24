Aras says he is surprised to be invited to give information about CPI – News

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said he was “surprised” by the invitation made by the Senate’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) to attend the collegiate body and provide clarification on the measures taken in relation to the facts pointed out by the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid-19.

According to a statement released this Tuesday night (23) by the press office of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), Aras claims that “only on November 9 did the team designated by the attorney general receive the classified documents gathered or produced by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, over a period of six months”.

The PGR statement also says that the process of sharing the material was completed on November 11th.

In any case, the office informed that “the attorney general has always been and is open to receiving members of Parliament, such as commissions, to deal with matters of interest to the country and it would not be different in relation to the results of the CPI”.

On October 27, the CPI senators delivered a copy of the report to Augusto Aras. The document has 1,289 pages and 80 requests for indictment, of which 78 are from people, including President Jair Bolsonaro, and two from companies.

On the same date they delivered the document to Aras, the parliamentarians also met with the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry, which investigates false information and attacks on Supreme Court justices, to deliver the report.

There is a fear among senators that the compilation with the work of the CPI will not progress in the PGR. Top management has said that if the prosecution does not review the report within 15 to 30 days, the intention is to file a private criminal action subsidiary to the public one.