Aras says he will forward Covid’s CPI report and evidence to the STF | Policy

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said this Tuesday (23) in an exclusive interview with journalist Roberto D’Ávila, from GloboNews, that he intends to forward Covid’s CPI report and evidence to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). .

“I intend to share all this material with the Federal Supreme Court. Nothing like the Senate, nothing like the Senate CPI – which has already been extinguished, it should be said, it no longer exists. Nothing that was forwarded to the PGR will be at the PGR, everything will be referred to the Supreme Court,” Aras said.

Questioned about the reason for the statement, the head of the PGR said that the material will be shared “so that the Supreme Court also exercises the relevant role or function of controlling legality”.

“There are numerous pieces of evidence submitted to the reserve of jurisdiction. The MP cannot break what is called the chain of custody in certain pieces of evidence, which are reserved for judicial decision”, Aras declared.

“We have preserved all the legality issues so far. And one of them is to have the Federal Supreme Court monitoring all investigations, especially with regard to the examination and analysis of the reserve of jurisdiction”, he continued.

In a note to GloboNews this Tuesday, about the invitation made by a Senate committee for Aras to explain the progress of the work (see below), the attorney general’s office said that “on November 27, the PGR will comment on Covid’s CPI report”.

The reserve of jurisdiction cited by Aras is a principle of law which states that specific acts can only be determined by a judge or magistrate, and not by third parties – even if those third parties have been granted investigative powers similar to those of the Judiciary.

The STF bases itself on this principle, among other things, to say that the CPI cannot declare the preventive detention of investigated or issue search and seizure warrants.

Covid’s final CPI report was delivered to the PGR on Oct. 27, just one day after it was approved by the committee. It was the first formal act of the members of the collegiate after the conclusion of the work.

After the meeting, the PGR published a statement by Aras on a social network in which the attorney general said that, with the report in hand, he could “advance” in the investigations on persons with jurisdiction.

“This CPI has already produced results. We have accusations, criminal actions, removed authorities and many investigations in progress and now, with this new information, we will be able to advance in the investigation in relation to authorities with jurisdiction over the higher courts”, Aras said in a social network in that time.

Almost a month later, on Tuesday (23), the Senate Human Rights Commission approved an invitation for Augusto Aras to explain the measures he is taking on the final report of the CPI.

According to the vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Aras should clarify what he has done so far regarding the indictment requests.