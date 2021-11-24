Argentine Sergio Calderón voted best sommelier in the world

Argentine Sergio Calderón, who has worked for the Bras family of French chefs for over three decades, was elected the best wine sommelier in the world by the association Les Grandes Tables du Monde, formed by more than 180 prestigious restaurants.

Self-taught, the sommelier was recognized for “his very free approach to wine, without preconceived ideals or prejudices,” the association founded in 1954 and with members on five continents said in a statement.

The sommelier, who arrived in France at the age of 21, has spent a lifetime working for the Bras family, his father Michel, and his son Sébastien, who are responsible for the Le Suquet restaurant in Laguiole (central France) and other establishments.

Le Suquet had three Michelin stars until 2018, when it was removed from the respected guide at the request of Sébastien Bras, who took over the restaurant ten years earlier, because he wanted to be “freer” and suffer less “pressure”.

Calderón, who in 2010 was named sommelier of the year by Le Chef magazine, was in charge of the wine selection for the new Bras family restaurant in the Pinault Collection in Paris.

Brilliant for its simplicity and finesse, Calderón explained to AFP at this restaurant’s opening in May that most bottles are of a single strain, “wines at affordable prices and easy to interpret.”

“Drinkers of big brands will be confused. Here are our producers and the well-known ones are in the background,” he said.

The association Les Grandes Tables du Monde also recognized as the best chef in the world the Frenchman Daniel Boulud, from the Daniel restaurant, established in New York for almost 30 years.

And the title of best confectioner went to Italian Giuseppe Amato, from the restaurant La Pergola, in Rome, with three Michelin stars.