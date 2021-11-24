Arrested couple records oral sex in a vehicle to publish on Only Fans

A couple detained by police in Florida, USA, thought it was a good idea to record a video practicing oral sex inside the vehicle, with the aim of publishing it on OnlyFans – a platform widely used to broadcast sexual content. They, of course, had new problems with the courts after the footage shot by the police car’s internal camera was revised. The pair now face charges of lewd behavior and disturbing the peace.

Yordan Noa and Summer Watkins, both 24, were put in the police vehicle because the man was driving a BMW with an expired license. In an arrest report released by The Smoking Guns website, the official who caught the infraction, JD Perez-Morales, says he left the two without handcuffs, locked the door and walked away.

From there, a camera installed inside the vehicle caught when Watkins said “we should record a [vídeo para o] OnlyFans here” and everything that happened afterwards. Noa bought the idea from her partner, who gave him oral sex by screaming offensive words to the police while he filmed with her cell phone. Then Noa made a call to a friend and told the story.

The officer returned to the vehicle without knowing what had happened. As a result, Noa was arrested, as drugs were found in his car. Watkins was dropped off at a gas station. Some time later, while reviewing the footage from the internal camera, the policeman discovered the sexual act and returned to the post to arrest the woman.

Watkins was released from prison on the same day and is due to be tried on December 16th. Noa is also free, but he had to post bail and will be judged on December 13th.