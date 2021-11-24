Arthur Lira will not rule the revocation of the Bengal PEC

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, decided that he will not take the Complementary Amendment Proposal (PEC) to the plenary, which proposes a reduction from 75 to 70 years of the age limit for a STF minister to remain in court. The proposal advanced this Tuesday (11/23) at the House’s Constitution and Justice Committee.

The CCJ approved the admissibility of the PEC yesterday, that is, if it meets the requirements to be considered in plenary. The proposal is a campaign promise of the Pocketnarista Deputy Bia Kicis, and was approved with the support of deputies from the Centrão, due to an agreement so that Pocketnarista Parliamentarians voted in favor of another PEC approved by the CCJ last night (23/11). This second proposal would increase from 65 to 70 the maximum age for someone to be nominated for a minister of the Supreme.

This second proposal, authored by deputy Cacá Leão, of the PP of Bahia, and of interest to the government and members of the Centrão, institutes that candidates for the STF and aligned with the government can come to occupy future vacancies that may open in the Supreme Court.

Two ministers of the STJ, if this proposal is approved, could be appointed: the current president of the court, Humberto Martins, and the previous president, João Otávio de Noronha. Both made gestures for which they won the Planalto Palace’s gratitude.

Arthur Lira intends to take only this second proposal to the plenary. The repeal of the Bengal PEC, he guarantees, will be buried. If approved, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber would have to leave the court next year, which would give Bolsonaro the chance to choose two more ministers. In total, in a single term, he would have named four names — more than a third of the court’s composition.

