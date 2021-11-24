Aspirin increases heart failure rate by 26% among patients with risk factors

SAO PAULO – The largest study ever carried out on the use of aspirin to prevent complications among patients who are already at risk for heart failure ended with worrying results. The work indicated that the drug is not only ineffective for prevention, but also makes these patients 26% more likely to develop the problem.

Scratchs:Aspirin use to prevent heart attacks should be greatly reduced, say US doctors

The work, published today in a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, is an analysis of the Homage clinical follow-up project, which gathered cardiac follow-up data from 46,000 people in the US and Europe. The current study used a subset of 30,000 people, the largest to date, to investigate aspirin’s effect on preventing heart failure.

The work had a 5-year follow-up in a population with a mean age of 67 years, a quarter of them reporting taking aspirin daily as a form of prevention. Led by doctors at the University of Leuven (Belgium), the study was the newest chapter in a research setting that has a history of contradictory results.

“Aspirin use was associated with an increased risk of heart failure in patients taking aspirin with or without a prior history of cardiovascular disease. In the absence of conclusive evidence from clinical trials, our observations suggest that aspirin should be prescribed with caution to patients on risk of heart failure or who already have this picture,” the scientists wrote in an article in the journal ESC Heart Failure.

Future: Discoveries pave the way for the development of new treatments for Parkinson’s

The researchers acknowledge that the study has some limitations, one of which is that the use of aspirin was self-reporting, without frequent follow-up. This was not the first work to cast doubt on the preventive use of aspirin for cardiac patients, but perhaps it has been the most worrisome so far. The volume of data used, however, makes the work robust.

Because it increases the risk of intestinal and cerebral hemorrhages in some people, the prescription of daily preventive aspirin was already being the object of caution on the part of doctors. But the fact that she raised her risk for the very heart condition she was seeking to prevent surprised doctors.

— This study investigating one more potential point at which aspirin can be harmful was important — said Evandro Tinoco Mesquita, president of the heart failure department of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, to GLOBO.

— The 26% increase in risk was a surprise. Although this study was not a randomized clinical trial, as one would wish, the finding was quite consistent – he added.

For Mesquita, an important aspect of the study is that he has followed volunteers with no history of heart disease, but with risk factors such as smoking, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. In Brazil, there is a large popular culture of self-medication in this population, and it was precisely for them that aspirin was shown to be more harmful than beneficial in the European study.

The perception that aspirin is a safe drug for daily use has started to change in the last decade. Some studies have shown a slight positive effect of the drug in primary prevention (in people who never manifested worrisome cardiac symptoms or clinical signs) or secondary (in people without symptoms, but with some clinical sign). At least two recent studies done in patients at risk for heart failure, however, point to the opposite side.

“Large multinational clinical trials in adults at risk for heart failure are needed to verify these results. Until then, our observations suggest that aspirin should be prescribed with caution in those with heart failure or risk factors for heart failure,” says Mujaj.

American culture

Today, even the American Cardiology Association, which in the past was responsible for popularizing the preventive use of aspirin, urges caution in the frequent use of the drug. The entity condemns self-medication and leaves doctors free to prescribe daily use of the drug to patients who have already had a heart attack or stroke. Caution is recommended, however, especially in patients without a history of heart disease and in those over 70 years of age.

Mesquita, from SBC, says that it would be desirable to see larger studies, but since aspirin is a drug that is already patent-free, it is unlikely that the private sector will sponsor a large study.

— But the government agencies themselves have been looking at the results of meta-analyses and studies that add up and see that aspirin falls less and less in this concept of miracle drug — says Mesquita. Occasional use of the drug, however, for fever or headache, remains safe.

The expert says that, in the treatment and prevention of heart failure itself, it is important that each doctor assess his patient individually to compare the risk and benefit of aspirin and choose to use it only when convenient.