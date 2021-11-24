Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » They go to the game! Check the list of players related to the match against São Paulo

Athletico Paranaense’s main team is ready to face São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship. It is the first duel of the Hurricane after the conquest of the bi-championship of the South American CONMEBOL.

Twenty-three players were listed by the Rubro-Negro technical committee to act in the match in São Paulo (SP). The duel, valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão, begins at 21:30 this Wednesday (24) at Estádio do Morumbi.

Players related to the match against São Paulo:

1. Abner

2. Benedict

3. Christian

4. David Terans

5. Erick

6. Fernando Cannes

7. Guilherme Bissoli

8. Jader

9. José Ivaldo

10. Khellven

11. Leo Cittadini

12. Lucas Fasson

13. Marinho

14. Márcio Azevedo

15. Nicolas

16. Nicolas Hernández

17. Nikão

18. Pedrinho

19. Pedro Henrique

20. Pedro Rocha

21. Renato Kayzer

22. Saints

23. Thiago Heleno



Brasileirão in the final stretch!

With 41 points conquered, Athletico Paranaense occupies the 13th place of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. São Paulo is the 14th place, also with 41 points. See the full rating here.

After 38 games, the first six places guarantee direct place in the 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage. As it won the 2021 South American CONMEBOL, Hurricane is the first Brazilian club ever guaranteed.