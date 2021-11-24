Atlético-MG draws with reserves of Palmeiras and postpones the possibility of title – 11/23/2021

A stumbling block by Flamengo, against Grêmio, and a victory over Palmeiras. It was everything the Atlético-MG fan had hoped for on Tuesday night to have the chance to be Brazilian champion on Sunday, at home. But it won’t be against Fluminense that Galo will be able to end a fast that has lasted since 1971.

Rubro-Negro even stumbled, but Atlético couldn’t beat Palmeiras’ reserve team. The 2-2 tie, at Allianz Parque, postpones by at least one round the possibility of the athlete, finally, celebrating the conquest of the Brasileirão.

If for Atlético there is, inevitably, a bitter taste of the tie, for Palmeiras the result was not the worst: just days before the decision of the Copa Libertadores, some players did well and won points with coach Abel Ferreira as options for the confrontation with Flamengo in Montevideo (URU), on Saturday (27). Wesley and Deyverson scored the goals from Palmeiras, while Zaracho and Hulk scored the goals for Galo.

Who did well: Hulk and Wesley

They are players at different stages in their careers. Hulk is already established, is on his way to be the best in the Brasileirão and is the top scorer in the competition. The shirt 7 of Galo made a beautiful goal and even hit the post, in what would be the goal of the comeback. Wesley is at the beginning of his career. The striker from Palmeira made Guga’s life miserable and scored one of the goals of the night. The good performance certainly earned points with coach Abel Ferreira, aiming at Saturday’s decision against Flamengo.

Who was wrong: Guga

Atlético-MG’s right-back suffered with Wesley’s attacks. Palmeiras quickly realized that the best way to attack was through there. Wesley had a chance and stopped at Everson. In the second time, the striker from Palmeira did not hesitate and put Verdão in advantage. Guga suffered in defense and was unable to support.

The Palmeiras game: could have better luck

A team formed almost entirely by reserves. The exception was Marcos Rocha, who is suspended and cannot play in the Libertadores final. Even so, the alviverde team faced the leader of Brasileirão. The ball was more with Galo, but it was Palmeiras who arrived with more danger in the first half of the initial stage. Verdão was twice ahead and could even get a better result, but they couldn’t stop the strong athletic attack.

Atlético-MG’s game: more nervous than usual

Perhaps the proximity of winning the Brazilian Championship is the explanation, as Atlético were much more nervous than usual. The alvinegra team made mistakes that they don’t usually do. The defense, for example, was much more vulnerable than in previous rounds. Offensively, the athletic team also didn’t show the strength of other moments. He didn’t lose, but it wasn’t enough to win the Brasileirão on Sunday.

Chronology

Palmeiras and Atlético played a very busy game at Allianz Parque. The home team came out ahead, in the 27th minute, with Wesley. The athletic draw came less than ten minutes later, at 36, with Zaracho. The second half was hot. At ten, Everson saved the penalty hit by Patrick de Paula. But in the next move, at 11, the Athletic goalkeeper left the goal badly and Deyverson only shoved to make it 2-1. The striker of Galo still hit the post, at 23. But the best chance wasted was by Palmeiras, with Victor Luis, at 34. The full-back was alone, in front of the goalkeeper, and isolated the ball.

Libertadores aftermath?

For many moments it was possible to see the players of Palmeiras and Atlético in rougher discussions. Already in the opening minutes, forwards Deyverson and Hulk clashed on two occasions. Diego Costa also didn’t let it go and faced defender Renan. Maybe it’s an aftermath of the Libertadores semifinal. Palmeiras eliminated Galo in the continental tournament.

The notice arrived

At 23 minutes into the second half, the news arrived on Atlético’s bench: Grêmio and Flamengo drew. So, Galo only had to turn the tables to be able to confirm the title. Goalkeeper Rafael and forward Diego Costa, who had already left the match, warned their teammates that they were on the field.

The accounts for the title

With the tie Atlético cannot win the Brasileirão against Fluminense, even if they win the match that will be played at Mineirão. In case of victory, Galo will reach 78 points, but Flamengo can still score 79. Therefore, the dispute remains open. On the other hand, if Atlético beat Fluminense, on the weekend, and Bahia, on December 2nd, they will be the Brazilian champions, regardless of Rubro-Negro’s results.

DATASHEET

Palms 2 x 2 Atlético-MG

Date: 11/23/2021

Local: Allianz Parque, São Paulo (SP)

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)

Goals: Wesley at 27′ and Zaracho at 36′ of the first half and Deyverson 11′ and Hulk at 15′ of the second half

Yellow cards: Marcos Rocha, Gabriel Menino, Renan and Deyverson (PAL); Diego Costa, Nacho Fernández and Junior Alonso (CAM)

Palm trees: Jailson; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge (Victor Luis, 26 of the 2nd); Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa and Gabriel Menino (Matheus Fernandes, 27th of the 2nd); Wesley (William, at 32 of the 2nd), Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes, at 26 of the 2nd) and Deyverson. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Atlético-MG: Everson, Guga (Mariano, 14th of the 1st), Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair (Vargas, at the 14th of the 2nd), Zaracho (Eduardo Sasha, at the 44th of the 2nd) and Nacho Fernández (Tchê Tchê, at the 27th of the 2nd); Hulk and Diego Costa (Keno, at halftime). Coach: Cuca