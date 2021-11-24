Atlético-MG informs reasons for the absences of Hyoran, Nathan, Savarino and Franco against Palmeiras | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG informed this Tuesday night, moments before the game against Palmeiras, the reasons why four players were left out of the list of related players for the duel valid for the Brasileirão. They are: Hyoran, Nathan, Savarino and Alan Franco.

According to the club published on social networks, the midfielders Hyoran and Nathan had contact with a close person who had a later diagnosis of COVID-19. The pair tested negative, but, as a precaution, stayed out of the delegation that boarded for São Paulo.

1 of 2 Savarino at Atlético-MG training — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG Savarino at Atlético-MG training — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG

Striker Savarino did not travel for personal reasons. The defensive midfielder Alan Franco, once again, was cut from the delegation due to a limit of foreigners. Coach Cuca chose to call up Paraguayan Alonso, Argentines Zaracho and Nacho Fernández, Chilean Vargas and Colombian Dylan.

Coach Cuca selected Galo with news to catch Palmeiras. Guga was chosen for the right flank. Nacho Fernández won the Keno position.