Autism: Unimed will have to pay for treatment outside the accredited network

Given the lack of proof of availability of professionals specialized in ABA science, the Unimed health plan will have to pay for medical treatment for children with autism in a clinic chosen by its representatives. So decided the 6th Chamber of Private Law of the TJ/SP.

Health plan will pay for autism treatment at an unaccredited clinic.(Image: Pexels)

In 1st degree, an injunction pleaded by the child was granted, and the company was determined to pay for the author’s treatment in a clinic she already attended, which meets the requirements to provide the medical treatment indicated, that is, by ABA science.

Disagreeing, the health plan claimed that it is not required to pay for the treatment at a non-accredited clinic, and that the indicated professionals are qualified.

Initially, the reporting judge, Judge Alexandre Marcondes, granted partial suspensive effect, determining that the treatment with a psychopedagogist/psychotherapist should be carried out in an accredited clinic. The plaintiffs filed an internal grievance and counter-minute.

When analyzing the requests, the magistrate noted that, in fact, the beneficiary’s right is restricted to the provision of service through the accredited network, unless the treatment does not have adequate professionals or establishments – which he considered to be the res judicata.

In the case of the records, after starting treatment at a specific clinic linked to the plan, it was disaccredited, seeking to maintain coverage in this clinic. The magistrate highlighted that, although disqualification is lawful, the replacement must be carried out by equivalent establishments. As the newly appointed professionals are not specialized in ABA science, the health care provider must cover the non-accredited clinic.

“In the case of a treatment that involves a specialized multidisciplinary method, it is necessary that all professionals involved have the same specialty and act together.”

Thus, he dismissed the health operator’s appeal.

The smallest is represented by the bank Monteiro Lucena Advogados. The defense emphasizes that the judge had suspended the interlocutory relief granted by the lower court. But, after oral support given by the lawyer Luiza Monteiro Lucena, a partner at the office, evolved her vote and concluded that the accredited clinics were not suitable for the treatment of minors.

Access the judgment.

____________