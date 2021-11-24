Awful! Student films secret room in school bathroom – News

One student left quite shocked followers by showing a secret room inside his school’s bathroom.

The short video with the discovery was posted on TikTok and shows a small open door next to the toilet in the handicap area.

Inside the opening, a tunnel with a suspicious paper sign with the word “Enter” on top of an arrow pointing to the left.

The result was a massive audience, with nearly 28 million views.

The success prompted Eduar Melendez — the account’s owner, who lives in Honduras — to publish three more videos.

But, instead of deepening the discovery and giving answers, Eduar really liked having fun with the public.

In the next video he announced that he was going to show what was inside and the answer was “Nothing”, along with the disturbing sound of a dog laughing.

The prank did not stop Eduar from continuing to receive more audiences with the two later videos. The first one (actually the third one!) is basically a repeat of the first one, but with a new soundtrack.

And the last one is the second again, but without the dog: we only see a dark compartment in the wall, but not really sure that the secret room ends there.

Eduar’s successive nonsensical revelations are different from those of a New York resident, who showed an entire apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror.

In the comments on Eduar’s videos, some claimed that it was probably one of the routes used by drug dealer El Chapo in his escapes,

Even though the description in the video said that “there’s nothing” in the room, some swore there was something frightening there — one of the comments even said he saw someone in there.

