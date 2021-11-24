B3’s Golden Bull is removed after commission determination – 11/23/2021 – Market

The B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, removed this Tuesday night (23) the sculpture Touro de Ouro from the front of its building, in the central region of São Paulo, after the work was considered irregular by the CPPU (Commission for the Protection of the Urban Landscape) of the Municipal Secretariat of Urbanism.

The body considered the statue irregular advertising, without urban license and subject to fines to be defined by the Subprefecture of Sé.

The removal was reported by the G1. Videos of the bull’s withdrawal were published by Pablo Spyer, partner at XP and president of the financial education company Vai Tourinho, creator of the statue.

The CPPU, which decides on interventions in the urban landscape that may interfere with the Clean City Law, considered that the statue is an advertising piece because it is associated with Spyer, also known for presenting the program Minuto Touro de Ouro, at Jovem Pan.

Other members of the council highlighted, however, that the work attracted the public to the central region, benefiting trade, which had been greatly harmed due to the restrictions created by the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The debate divided the commission, with five representatives voting to withdraw the bull, and four members taking a stand in favor of the permanence.

Last Tuesday (16), B3 inaugurated the sculpture that alludes to the statue of the Bull on Wall Street, in New York, in the United States, the “Charging Bull” — as highlighted by the process of requesting the intervention. , as informed by the CPPU at the meeting this Tuesday.

The author of the work installed in the center of São Paulo, the architect Rafael Brancatelli, claims, however, that his work does not copy the “Charging Bull”, which means bull charging or attacking bull.​