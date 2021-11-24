Banco do Brasil has promotional conditions on Black Friday

Despite being more discreet this year, the Black Friday week also entered the business calendar of financial institutions to, above all, attract new customers. From investment products with differentiated conditions and discounts on foreign exchange transactions, real estate and insurance contracts to the renegotiation of overdue debts, there are several promotions for those who want to take advantage of the date. And Banco do Brasil also joined in this. So check out below.

Thus, during this week and until the next November 30th, Banco do Brasil offers exclusive loan conditions. With this, you can take advantage of Black Friday 2021 to simulate and contract your loan with promotional conditions. Among the available categories are Automatic Credit, Salary Credit and Payroll Credit.

In addition, Banco do Brasil loans can be contracted in different ways. Interested parties can use the Banco do Brasil application, available for Android and iOS devices, and the institution’s self-service.

It is noteworthy that in all requests the interested customer will be subject to credit analysis. Furthermore, those who have already contracted a similar service can enjoy the same grace periods stipulated today. So, to find out more and make your simulation, access the bb.com.br portal, go to the ATMs or access the app!

