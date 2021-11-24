Banco Inter signs acquisition of fintech User | finance

Banco Inter informed this Monday (22) that the signing of the Merge Agreement, an instrument that formalizes the acquisition of the entire share capital of User (Pronto Money Transfer) financial technology company headquartered in U.S, with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom.
THE User is a company with 16 years of experience in the foreign exchange and financial services market, offering, among other things, the digital solution Global Account for carrying out money transfers between countries.
Banco Inter signs the Merger Agreement, an instrument that formalizes the acquisition of the entire share capital of Usend — Photo: Disclosure
The relevant fact highlights that the Merge Agreement provides that the closing of the transaction is subject to “compliance with the usual conditions precedent for transactions of this nature”.
O Inter points out that the operation is part of the strategy of starting its service provision activities in the U.S, in an inorganic way, expanding the offer of financial and non-financial products to the current customers of the User and for Inter’s Brazilian customers, integrating the solutions developed by Usend to the Inter platform.
“The main executives of User, among them, the founder and CEO, will continue to lead the American operation and lead the integration of Usend into the Inter group”, informs the relevant fact.
headquartered in U.S, The User, among other products, it offers exchange and payment services, in addition to a digital account solution for national and international transfers of funds.