Battlefield 2042 is one of the worst rated games in Steam history | Action games

Battlefield 2042, the new game in the war series from DICE and Electronic Arts, had a rocky release on November 19 and has become one of the most under-rated titles on the Steam digital store. In its first weekend, users posted more than 36,000 negative reviews complaining about technical issues and lack of content in relation to previous chapters in the series. Now, the game is in the eighth position of the game with the worst reviews on the site.

Battlefield 2042 costs R$ 249.90 on PC, R$ 299 on PS4 and Xbox One and R$ 339 in inter-generation versions for PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The game’s rating information was obtained from the Steam250 website, which records ratings from the digital store and keeps a record of the 100 worst-rated titles. At the time of this writing, Battlefield 2042 was in ninth place, but came to eighth before being overtaken by RollerCoaster Tycoon World. For comparison purposes, the game with the worst reputation at the moment is Konami’s eFootball 2022, a game that also had a bumpy release and arrived to users full of bugs.

Some of the main complaints from users are about technical issues, performance issues and lack of in-game content. According to some analyses, the vehicles don’t work as they should, there is poor collision detection, and poor performance even on powerful PCs. The developer released an update on release day, but still wasn’t able to fix most of the issues.

Users of the social network Reddit and the Resetera game forum have made extensive lists where they mention several missing content in the game compared to previous chapters of the series. Among them are: vehicles; lack of a single player campaign; removal of the class system; lack of destruction in the scenarios; lack of in-game profiles and statistics; non-permanent lobbies that force players into matchmaking every match and more.

Battlefield 2042 is a full-scale war game that brings up to 128 players online on next-gen PCs and consoles, and 64 on older video games. Participants can battle it out in a variety of modes including all-out war, with soldiers and vehicles across the map. One of the biggest new features of the game is its “Portal” mode, where users can create their own games and maps, with the contents of previous games in the series, such as Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.