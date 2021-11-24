Battlefield 2042 will receive updates to fix bugs later this year | Action games

Battlefield 2042 had a bumpy release on November 19th and quickly became the target of negative reviews on the Steam digital store. Despite this, production company DICE and Electronic Arts have announced major updates to fix some of their issues. The first was released shortly after the arrival of the game and the second will arrive this Thursday (25), bringing adjustments in the operation of weapons and vehicles such as Hovercraft and Nightbird.

New updates are planned for the beginning of December and one more before the end of the year. Battlefield 2042 is available for R$249.90 on PC, R$299 on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One, and R$339 on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S versions.

1 of 2 Battlefield 2042 will get major updates to fix its bugs with gun and vehicle tweaks — Photo: Playback/Steam Battlefield 2042 will get major updates to fix its bugs with gun and vehicle tweaks — Photo: Playback/Steam

Producer DICE has published an extensive post in which it acknowledged problems with the game and was aware that users want some features from previous chapters of the franchise back, such as score at the end of the game, server browser and voice chat.

The second update will focus on some specific points, such as gameplay with weapons and vehicle balance. The LCAA Hovercraft will have weaker weapons and armor as it was too powerful, while the MD540 Nightbird minigun will have less area damage. Battlefield: Bad Company 2’s UAV-1 will also return to the game after it has been removed for tweaking.

One of the flaws that bothered players the most is what DICE calls “Spread” (users dubbed it “Bloom” or “Deviation”). This is a severe deviation from projectiles that do not fire at the point at which the user aimed. To correct this effect, the developer has increased the accuracy for many weapons, especially when the player is aiming with zoom or standing still. Single shots or in spaced bursts will also have greater accuracy.

2 of 2 Shots from a distance show a large deviation from the crosshair position; DICE will solve the problem with an update still in 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand Long shots show a large deviation from the crosshair position; DICE will solve the problem with an update still in 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

Some serious bugs regarding resuscitating downed soldiers have also been fixed, such as a bug where it was not possible to resuscitate a player when he had died near certain objects or walls. Some bugs that held the player in a permanently downed state have also been fixed. The developer also announced that it has been trying to improve the performance of the game, which has had difficulties to run even on powerful PCs.

Battlefield 2042 received more than 38,000 negative reviews on the Steam website and was ranked among the 10 worst-rated games on the digital store. Only recently the game left the list and is in 12th position. Some of the biggest complaints from users are regarding technical issues, poor performance and lack of in-game content.