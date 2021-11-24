Before joining Grêmio, Flamengo still has a chance at Brasileirão

Even if remote, Flamengo still has a chance of being Brazilian champion. Renato Portaluppi’s team has 66 points, against 74 for the leader Atlético Mineiro. And there are 15 more points for the two teams, making the mission possible, but not likely.

There is no more direct confrontation between the teams, Galo in this round takes Palmeiras, and even in case of victory, combined with Flamengo’s defeat, the team from Rio de Janeiro will remain alive, at least in terms of equipment, in relation to the fight for the title.

Mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) give Flamengo a 1.5% chance of getting a title, while Galo has 98.5%. As for Infobola, Atlético have a 99% chance of lifting the cup and Fla only 1%.

Flamengo can be Brazilian champion

If, for example, Flamengo beat Grêmio and Atlético lost to Palmeiras, the distance would be reduced to 5 points, with 12 more points up for grabs. In other words, it would be possible to overtake, similar to what happened in the dispute against Inter in 2020.

What is guaranteed is the dispute in the final of the Libertadores, against Palmeiras, next weekend. Therefore, the team’s focus is totally on this game against the São Paulo. Flamengo wants the third championship, to equal Santos, São Paulo and Grêmio.

At the beginning of Brasileirão, specialists and management said that this time Grêmio was entering as a strong competitor for the title. But, off to a disastrous start, the team ended up fighting relegation throughout the CBF tournament.

Image: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo