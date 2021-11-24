‘Bel-Air’: Peacock releases first trailer for the reboot of ‘A Crazy Man’s Reboot’; watch

Peacock, streaming platform from NBC, released this Tuesday (23) the first trailer of the reboot of ‘A Madman in the Piece’ – or ‘Fresh Prince’, in the American version. The new version of the series, a hit from the 90s that continues to this day, was inspired by a viral video made by a fan, Morgan Cooper, in 2019, which reinvented comedy and adapted it for a modern drama.

Watch the trailer!

Like Cooper, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are involved in producing the series through Westbrook Studios and Universal Television. This will be Jabari Banks’ first television role, who will play the original Will Smith. In fact, it was the actor himself who broke the news that the young man had been selected to be the protagonist.

Will Smith announces his successor in the remake of ‘Um Maluco no Pedaço’. Image: Peacock Reproduction

According to information from deadline, the production, which is intent on bringing ancient conflicts into modern times, will delve deeper into prejudices that were impossible to fully explore at the time, even more so in a 30-minute sitcom format. The new version will last for one hour.

“We’ve stayed true to the legacy series’ original premise – Will’s life turned upside down after he was forced to leave West Philly and land in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks Family for the world as we know it now. It’s been amazing to bring these iconic characters to life by inserting them into the cultural pulse of our time. The show has been the fabric of many of our line-ups, woven into the memories and joy of being represented on TV, so it’s important for us to respect its legacy,” said executive producer duo TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

“We can have difficult conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through a family perspective,” added Cooper, who serves as writer, director and producer.

Among the actors in the new version are Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

‘Bel-Air’ arrives on the Peacock streaming platform in 2022. All six-season episodes of the original series can be watched on HBO Max. A reunion with former cast members is also available on the Warnermedia service.

