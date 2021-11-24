Benzema is found guilty of blackmailing teammate by intimate video

A court in Versailles found France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema guilty of complicity in the attempt to blackmail former team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over an intimate video on Wednesday (24).

He was sentenced to one year in prison, albeit with a conditional suspension, and fined €75,000. The player will appeal the conviction.

Benzema, who denied any wrongdoing, was not in court. He should play for the Spanish club against Sheriff Tiraspol, from Moldova, later this Wednesday.

Prosecutors argued that Benzema encouraged Valbuena to pay a group of suspected blackmailers to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye.

They said Valbuena received the first of several phone calls that threatened to expose the tape in June 2015. Valbuena told the court that it was clear the caller wanted money and that the attempted blackmail left him fearing for his career and his place in the France national team. .

Benzema was recruited by the alleged blackmailers to encourage Valbuena to pay while his teammate was paralyzed, the indictment added.

Benzema had not shown Valbuena goodwill and pretended to have his best interests in mind, the judges said in their written decision. Benzema had “deliberately aided the perpetrators of Valbuena’s blackmail attempt,” they added.

Benzema and Valbuena both lost their places on the national team after the scandal, dubbed the “sex tape case”.

Among those accused with Benzema were his childhood friend Karim Zenati, who acted as an intermediary, and Mustapha Zouaoui, one of the suspected architects of the scheme. All four defendants were found guilty in connection with the attempted blackmail.

Benzema, 33, who has played more than 90 times for his country, has been called up to the France national team for this year’s European Championship.

“This result does not in any way correspond to the reality of the events,” the player’s lawyer, Antoine Vey, told reporters.

Real Madrid declined to comment.

Earlier this month, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said Benzema would not be excluded from the national team if convicted and given the suspended sentence desired by prosecutors.

“The coach will always be responsible for his selection, and Benzema will not be excluded because of a possible court sanction,” Le Graet told Le Parisien.