Benzema is sentenced to one year in prison in Valbuena case

After more than five years, the French court finally resolved the controversial case Valbuena. the attacker Benzema, the player’s former teammate in the France national team, was found guilty as an accomplice in the crime of blackmail. According to the sentence, the athlete of the Real Madrid he was sentenced to one year of suspended imprisonment, which must only be served in case of recidivism, and fined 75,000 euros. The information is from Globo Esporte.

According to the court of Versailles, Benzema had a “deliberate intervention” in the case through a conversation with Valbuena in the concentration of french selection, in October 2010. At the time, the athlete tried to convince the midfielder, his friend, that he should negotiate with the men who blackmailed him not to release a supposed intimate video. Soon after the conversation, it was found that the attacker had a relationship with one of the blackmailers.

With the conclusion of the case, Benzema he received the highest fine prescribed by the French justice, on the grounds that, as a public figure, he could set an example in this scenario.

According to the attacker’s defense, the player only gave advice and had the intention to help Valbuena. The midfielder’s version, however, would have indicated a bad intention in the intervention of Benzema. The athlete’s defense will appeal against the decision.

“The court clearly indicated that Benzema he was not aware of the preliminary facts. We are stunned by this decision. The appeal is necessary”, said Silvayn Cormier, the player’s lawyer.

