Benzema sentenced to 1 year in prison with parole for Valbuena’s intimate video | World

This Wednesday (24), the French court sentenced Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema to one year in prison, but with a conditional suspension, for the attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena, former French teammate, with an intimate video.

Benzema was also sentenced to pay a 75 thousand euros fine (approximately R$ 470 thousand), but his lawyers have already announced that they will appeal the decision.

The penalty was tougher than the one requested by the French Attorney’s Office, which had asked the judge for ten months in prison with the possibility of suspension of the sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros.

The other four defendants were sentenced to sentences ranging from 18 months in prison, also with conditional suspension (when the sentence is replaced by other measures determined by the Court), to up to two and a half years of imprisonment with mandatory fulfillment.

On October 6, 2015, Benzema went into Valbuena’s room, at the French team’s concentration, and told her colleague that she could introduce “someone trusted to help manage” the possible release of a compromising video.

Valbuena says he had the feeling of being blackmailed. Benzema never spoke about money, but the person he recommended to his teammate was his childhood friend Karim Zenati, with whom blackmailers had contacted to put pressure on Valbuena.

They had first sought out then-player Djibril Cissé, who refused to put them in contact with Valbuena and even alerted his teammate to the existence of the video. Then they made another attempt for Benzema.

The consequences of the scandal went beyond justice. Both Benzema and Valbuena dropped out of the French squad in 2015 — until Benzema’s unexpected return this year at the Euro Cup.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema reacts during a Spanish Premier League match against Granada on 21 November 2021 — Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters

On the 10th, the president of the French Football Federation, Noël Le Graët, said that Benzema would continue to be called up for the national team even if convicted.

“The coach will always be responsible for his selection, and Benzema will not be excluded due to a possible court sanction. I will never intervene to prevent him from being called up,” Graët said in an interview with “Le Parisien” newspaper.

Benzema is 33 years old, is a forward and currently plays for Real Madrid. Valbuena is 33 years old, is a midfielder and plays for Olympiakos, in Greece. Unlike Benzema, Valbuena was never called up for the national team again.