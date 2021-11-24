Besides André Gonçalves, how are the famous people who haven’t paid their pension?

Last Tuesday, 24th, the court ordered the arrest of André Gonçalves for not paying child support, but what about other famous people who went through the same situation, how are they currently?

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @teamandregoncalves / @giba7oficial / @dadodolabellaHow are the famous who were arrested for not paying child support?

In the case of André Gonçalves, he owes approximately 350 thousand reais, and the amount per month for the needs of his daughter, Valentina, is in the order of 4,5 thousand. He has not paid the amounts since 2007, and therefore, in total, there is an increase in interest and monetary correction.

The sentence says that André Gonçalves will have to serve under house arrest for 60 days, being monitored by an electronic ankle bracelet.

But not everyone who went through the situation was left without making payments, as is the case of the three famous ones below. Check out!

Volleyball giba

Former volleyball player Giba paid child support debts. Patrick and Nicoll are his children with fellow ex-athlete Cristina Pirv, his ex-wife.

The Romanian sued the Olympic champion in court, requesting payment of alimony debts. The amounts of expenses were R$ 82 thousand. If the payment was not made, the arrest of the former Brazilian volleyball team player would be decreed.

Dolabella data

Two weeks after leaving prison due to a debt of R$ 196,000 in child support, Dado asked fans to help him pay the amount for his son, who he had with student Fabiana Vasconcelos Neves.

He decided to make a “live” on a Sunday and charge admirers for calls that were made to his cell phone. The call cost at the time was R$ 3.99, plus taxes. The idea was to answer questions from his fans during calls.

“Guys, I decided in an unprecedented way to open my heart to you, so I will make a simultaneous “live” on all my social networks, where you will have the opportunity to call me and ask me what you want, anyway, I will be open hearted to see you tomorrow at 4 pm so we can have a frank chat”, said the actor at the time.

Romario

Former soccer player Romário was arrested for non-payment of alimony. But the arrest lasted only one night at a police station in Rio de Janeiro.

On July 15, 2009, he had participated in a hearing, lasting approximately 45 minutes, which ordered his arrest. At the time there was also his ex-wife Mônica Santoro and their daughter, Moniquinha. After making the payment of R$ 90 thousand to the child’s mother, he went free.