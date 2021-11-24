Bianca Andrade and Fred revolt with gossip about alleged betrayal

It’s been some time since Bianca Andrade she exposed her disgust with the gossip involving her name and that of her husband, the presenter Fred. The influencer has been rumored that her relationship with the former player concealed several betrayals on his part, including while she was pregnant with his child.

Bianca talked about the ballad her husband would have gone to without her. “I was also at the club, I went to three clubs in a row over the weekend”, he began. “Leave us alone, we have a four-month-old baby, we are living our life. Enough, it stresses, tires, wears out”, he continued.

The buzz was so great that Bianca and Fred’s staff issued a note to Quem about the case. “The advisers of the couple Fred and Bianca Andrade deny the rumors about betrayal and informs that the video circulated on social networks is of a get-together in Qatar in the company of three friends and work partners of YouTuber. Everyone there maintains a relationship strictly of friendship and respect. Thus, the family clarifies to the fans that it is well and united after the end of the trip”, he said.

Fred has already stated that he will take appropriate action against anyone who is spreading false gossip about him. “I saw that once again they invented a lot of lies and I came here again to take a stand denying it all. Everything that’s popping up out there is all a lie. But there is a difference: this time, I got tired, I can’t take it anymore. It’s disrespectful to me as a person, as a husband, as a father, journalist, professional, like everything else. So I’m already talking to the consultants, with lawyers and we’re going to take the necessary steps”, he began on Instagram.

