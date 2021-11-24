Big Ben’s watch will be shown on New Years after nearly four years of work; watch video | World

The dials of Big Ben’s London clock will emerge from a shroud of scaffolding in time for the world-famous clock to fulfill its most important annual function: ringing in the New Year to thousands on the streets of London and millions more watching on television.

The clock tower of Britain’s Houses of Parliament was hidden for three and a half years while hundreds of artisans repaired masonry, replaced metallurgy, and repainted and repainted in the biggest restoration since its construction in 1859.

Nick Sturge, special projects manager for Sir Robert McAlpine, said removing the scaffolding was a “huge milestone” in the £79.7 million (more than £600 million) restoration.

On Monday (22) the McApline team began the process of dismantling the scaffolding, a task that will take months.

On New Year’s, the public will see the clock’s four faces with most scaffolding removed from the facade, Sturge told Reuters.

The work includes replacing all panels on the watch faces with hand-blown glass, he said, and the hands, numerals and other details have been repainted in a bright blue instead of the black that has long been familiar to Londoners.

Sturge said an old watercolor showed a blue color scheme, which was confirmed by paint analysts who found the first layer to be Prussian blue.

The floral emblems of the four parts of the UK – thistle, shamrock, leeks and rose – have been repainted in the colors of Charles Barry’s original design for the tower, which was renamed in honor of Queen Elizabeth in 2012.

New Year’s Eve will mark the last time the Big Bell, which is the origin of the name Big Ben, rings before the bells resume their familiar pattern of ringing every quarter in spring.

The 12 chimes that will mark the turn of the year will be powered by an electric motor before the original mechanism is reconnected in spring.

Alex Jeffrey, one of three watchmakers at the Palace of Westminster, said the watch was transported to Cumbria, in northern England, to be dismantled and rebuilt.

He said the watch was made up of over a thousand pieces, all restored to original specifications and colors.

The entire watch, including all parts from hands, to wheels and gears, weighs more than 11 and a half tons, Jeffrey told Reuters in a room behind the watch face.