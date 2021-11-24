Biggest name in the scene, brTT announces a break from competitive after 6 titles

During the CBLOL 2021 Award this Tuesday (23), the biggest name in the competitive scenario of League of Legends in Brazil and greatest champion, brTT announced that he will take a break from competitions after winning six national titles, at least one for each team he defended, in addition to several international campaigns. Despite this, he announces that he will continue in the paiN to the next year.

The player made a speech and revealed that in the last two years he had a great mental fatigue, even without motivation to continue competing. Even though he won this year’s first split, he has not recovered from the wear and tear caused by several factors, including the breakup of his relationship and CBLOL’s online match format.

brTT highlighted that boxing and music helped him to get out of this “hole”, but that throughout the year he realized that he needed to take some time to rest. Thus, the player confirmed the rumors and will give a break from his competitive player career, not competing in the first split of 2022. Watch the brTT speech:

brTT career in the Brazilian competitive

The idol shooter from paiN Gaming worked professionally at LoL for nine years, when he started at paiN in 2012. He won his first Brazilian title for the team the following year and competed in the IWC to try to qualify for the Worlds, but brTT and company went defeated in the Final by Gaming.Gear, from Lithuania.

In 2014, brTT was transferred to Keyd Stars, where, together with the Koreans Winged and Suno, he won another Brazilian title, the Champions Series, beating his former team, paiN Gaming, in the decision. In spite of that, in 2015, brTT returned to defend the colors of paiN.

Again defending the Traditionals, Felipe Gonçalves formed one of the most remembered lineups to this day by the organization’s fans, made up of Mylon, SirT, Kami and Dioud.

Together they won the 2nd split that year, were undefeated champions of Desafio Internacional and did what is, to date, the best campaign of a Brazilian team in a World of LoL: two victories in the Group Stage.

2016: Reservation at paiN and future of brTT uncertain

After a memorable year, paiN had trouble finding support for Dioud’s place, and ended up hiring streamer Picoca. After a bad campaign on CBLOL, and brTT’s desire to no longer live in paiN’s Gaming House, the player was placed in reserve, for the arrival of Tay.

Spending the entire 2nd split in the team reserve, brTT finally left the organization at the end of the year, when he transferred to RED Canids. In Matilha, in his first split, along with Robo, Nappon, Tockers, Yoda, Sacy and Dioud, he won his fourth national title and represented Brazil on MSI.

Arrival of Rubro-Negro

After a victorious passage in RED, the shooter now four-time champion of CBLOL was defending the team of the heart in football (but which was taking its first steps in Esports), Flamengo.

Taking a step back and going to dispute the Challenger Circuit for the first time, brTT reached the decision of the tournament, but even with a starring cast, he didn’t get the title and had to decide to access the Promotion Series, against Team oNe. It was only after a series of five games that brTT was able to celebrate its return to the elite.

For Flamengo, the “father” played in several championship finals. In addition to the first on Circuitão, brTT and company also competed in three of CBLOL and won a title, in the 2nd split of 2019, in Rio de Janeiro. The achievement also yielded another scratch on the shooter’s face, a tattoo where he counts the national trophies erected.

Return to paiN and 3rd brTT ticket

BrTT returned to paiN Gaming in 2020 for his third stint in a “Dream Team”, with Tinowns, esA and Yang, in addition to the South Koreans coming directly from LCK, Seonghwan and Key. The foreigners, however, did not live up to expectations and paiN suffered another split outside the playoffs.

For the second stage, already completely remote due to the pandemic, paiN left the Koreans for a pair of Brazilians: Cariok and esA, in addition to Robo, who replaced Yang. The exchanges were effective and Tradition took 1st place in the Regular Phase, defeated PRG in the semis and returned to a CBLOL final after four years.

Even so, all of this was not enough, and brTT ended the year with another vice-championship, now with paiN.

Starting the year 2021 and paiN only made one change: esA left for the arrival of Luci, brTT’s personal choice. Again, the change worked and the team, despite the turbulent start, managed to reach the CBLOL playoffs. In the knockout, the first “Reverse Sweep” in the history of the competition against LOUD, then they passed by Flamengo in another series of five games, reaching another Final, to face Vorax.

In the decision, except for Game 1, the dominance was total by paiN, which won its third title in history, the sixth by brTT, which further carved its name in history as the player who had more titles than any other and any organization in the country.

In this year’s MSI, paiN had a lot of hype from the crowd and even had good games against the European champions, MAD Lions, but the two victories against the Turks, despite being positive, were not enough for brTT and company to qualify for the next step.

“Last Dance”

The 2nd split started and paiN came as expected: dominating the Brazilian scene. Despite the good moment and the direct classification to the semifinals of CBLOL, brTT and company gave signs of farewell. In some statements to the press and to Riot programs, the shooter even mentioned that “nothing lasted forever” and that the cast was focused on enjoying the last moments, as they probably wouldn’t be together for the next season.

The goodbye atmosphere ended up being permanent, since in the semifinals, paiN was defeated by Rensga, and soon in the Transfer Window, Luci and Robo have already said goodbye to the team, while Tinowns has everything set to defend LOUD.

