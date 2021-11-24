Bil, Dayane, Gui Araujo and MC Gui are nominated for the tenth Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Bil, Dayane, Gui Araujo and MC Gui were nominated for the tenth Roça de The Farm 13. The vote, live, was held this Tuesday night (23).

Champion of the Trial of Fire, Aline Mineiro went in search of the Powers of the Flame and kept the Yellow one for herself. Afterwards, the actress gave the Red to Marina.

At first, the pair could not reveal the contents of the scrolls.

As a farmer, Rico Melquiades nominated MC Gui straight to Roça: “If I don’t nominate him, he will never sit on the stool”, he declared.

That done, the vote went on to define the second roceiro. At this stage, residents of Baia could not be voted.

After many justifications and bickering, Gui Araujo and Solange Gomes tied with five votes each.

Before defining the second roceiro, Galisteu announced that it was time to reveal the Power of the Yellow Flame:

“The owner of this power must choose between: voiding all votes received by a pawn or immunizing two pawns of the Remains One.”

So, Aline chose the second option and awaited the presenter’s next instructions.

Then, the Rich Farmer stepped in to break the tie in the vote and put Gui Araujo in second place in Roça.

To the surprise of the pawns, Marina opened the Power of the Red Flame: “The owner of this power must choose three pawns (Bay or headquarters). The third farmer will be drawn from among the chosen ones”.

The influencer chose Dayane, Dynho and Sthefane.

As the most voted of the night, Gui Araujo pulled Dayane from Baia to Roça.

That done, Aline decided to save herself from Resta One and also immunize Solange.

So Dayane started Resta One and saved Dynho. Bil left the dynamics and took fourth place.

Finally, the pawn vetoed Gui Araujo from participating in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (24). Thus, the influencer is the first confirmed in Roça.

