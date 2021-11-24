Binance CEO engages in discussion with Elon Musk involving Dogecoin

Twitter has become an arena for another battle related to cryptocurrencies as Binance is facing ongoing problems with Dogecoin (DOGE) withdrawals.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the biggest Dogecoin fans in the world, it took to Twitter on Tuesday (23) to bring up issues related to DOGE withdrawals in Binance. Marking Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Musk wrote: “What’s going on with your Doge customers? It seems obscure.”

Binance’s official Twitter account took about 30 minutes to respond, arguing that there is nothing obscure about the problem and quoting a new Twitter update on the issue. “The root cause is a technical issue during the recent upgrade process that caused old transactions to be resubmitted to 1,674 users,” said Binance.

As a result of the issue, some Binance users received old transactions, while others were unable to withdraw Dogecoin. “We kindly ask those who have received the old transactions to return them, but we are aware that some users are having trouble accessing some of the wallets.

The company went on to say that the problem occurred exclusively at Binance, as the platform has a “different technical portfolio configured for DOGE”. To solve the problem, Binance will have to rebuild the portfolio entirely, which could take “another week or more,” the company noted.

Apparently not satisfied with Binance’s response, Tesla’s CEO continued to attack the exchange, stating: “Doge holders who use Binance must be protected from errors that are not their fault.” Musk too quoted a Dogecoin Developers thread explaining that the problem started “just over a year ago”.

Doge keepers using Binance must be protected from errors that are not their fault – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2021

Binance CEO Zhao later joined the topic, saying the issue was related to the “last Doge portfolio”. “We are in communication with developers,” he added.

Zhao also fired at Musk referring to The Guardian reporting that the Tesla software experienced a flaw in October, prompting safety recalls for about 12,000 vehicles in the United States. Tesla had to cancel the FSD update on vehicles to fix the problem.

“What happened here?” Zhao wrote, apparently echoing Musk’s comment to the director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, in his Twitter argument about a $6 billion donation to solve world hunger.

