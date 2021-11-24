Bitcoin could hit $100,000 soon despite recent 17% drop, experts say – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – After reaching its historic high of US$ 68,789 on November 10, Bitcoin (BTC) has already fallen more than 17%, returning to US$ 56 thousand, but this has not taken away the optimism of the market that in The world’s largest cryptocurrency will soon surpass the $100,000 mark.

During the first live of the Crypto+ Week performed by InfoMoney, experts reinforced the assessment that Bitcoin’s trend is to continue rising in the medium and long term, although it is difficult to make projections of when new highs will be reached.

“I always joke that the exchange rate exists to teach economists humility, with the difficulty of projecting an exchange rate forward. And designing crypto is even more difficult, because it is still a nascent, concentrated, unregulated industry”, explains Alexandre Ludolf, investment director at QR Asset Management.

According to him, the main idea behind the assessment that the price of Bitcoin will rise is about balancing supply and demand. “Today I believe that the demand for Bitcoin is growing, we have seen space in the media, institutional adoption, penetration in some markets and even a country like El Salvador, this leads me to believe that the demand for Bitcoin is growing”, he says.

On the other hand, on the issue of supply, he recalls that every four years there is the so-called Halving (reduction by half of the miners’ remuneration), which makes the rate of new bitcoins created to drop. Furthermore, Ludolf speaks of a reduction in the supply available in the market as many investors are shifting to storing their bitcoins in portfolios outside of brokerages.

“In my mind, this decrease in Bitcoin sales offer and increased demand suggests that the break-even price is up. I really believe that it is just a matter of time for Bitcoin to reach the US$ 100 thousand, mainly due to this imbalance in supply and demand”, he says.

Bruno Milanello, executive of new business at the Bitcoin Market, is also optimistic, but emphasizes that he does not agree with the current correction in prices. “In my view it should be higher up, not because I want it to go up forever, but I, looking at the fundamentals, really don’t see why it hit almost $14,000 more than it is now and backed off so much” , he claims.

He emphasizes that some specific factors even help to understand the movement and that issues such as regulation should remain on the investors’ radar. Furthermore, he criticizes the high leverage allowed in the crypto market, saying that for the retail investor this structure is “almost irresponsible”.

“Crypto is a liquid market, you can get in and out very often and quickly, but it is still very sensitive, so when you see whales (investors with large amounts of assets) buying or selling, it affects the market a lot” , evaluates Milanello.

In general, he believes the correction is punctual, but that the fall has already gone further than he expected. Even so, the executive’s vision is that Bitcoin can reach the US$ 100,000 mark this year.

During the live, Ludolf and Milanello also commented on investment theses in Bitcoin, the growth of other technologies in cryptoactives, the first months of Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador, among other topics. Check out the full interview in the player above.

