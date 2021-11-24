Black Friday 2021: See PlayStation, XBox and PC games on sale

The Black Friday season is the time for gamers to update their setup, acquiring new smartphones and notebooks that facilitate gaming. And also a good opportunity to follow the prices of that game that was on the radar.

O Gizmodo Brazil separated games that are already on sale, whether for consoles such as PlayStation, XBox, and even those made for PC, via Steam and Epic Games.

STEAM

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – R$100 (50% discount)

Critically acclaimed and nominated for Game of the Year by The Game Award 2017, the production follows the adventures of Aloy as he sets out on a legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world controlled by deadly machines.

The full edition includes The Frozen Wilds expansion, with new territories and new skills, weapons and machines.

It’s a great opportunity to discover this franchise, which will receive a sequel with Horizon Forbidden West, and premieres on February 18, 2022.

Death Stranding – R$71.70 (70% discount)

It is the latest production by legendary Japanese game creator Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid). The player is Sam Bridges, and with the remnants of our future in hand, he embarks on a journey to rebuild a shattered world step by step.

Life is Strange: True Colors – R$194.93 (35% discount)

From the franchise that blends supernatural powers into a sensitive plot, we follow Alex Chen as she represses the “curse” that plagues her: the ability to experience, absorb and manipulate other people’s strong emotions, which appear to her as colorful and vibrant auras.

After his brother’s death in an alleged accident, Alex must deal with his unstable power to discover the truth and unlock the dark secrets of a small town.

Epic Games

It is worth remembering that last week we announced three games for free. There’s still time to check it out.

Inscryption – R$ 44.99 (10% discount)

Nominated in the Independent Game and Simulator Game and Strategy categories at the 2021 Game Awards, Inscryption is a dark, card-floored odyssey that blends deck-building, escape-room-style puzzles and psychological horror to create a bloody amalgamation.

Total War: WARHAMMER – BRL 63 (75% discount)

Total War brings you a world of legendary heroes, colossal monsters, flying creatures, magical storms and fearsome warriors.

Embark on campaigns of conquest as the honorable humans of the Empire, the vengeful Dwarves, the ruthless Count Vampires, and the brutal Orcs and Goblins of the Greenskin tribes. Each race provides unique experiences in terms of characters, mechanics, units and gameplay.

HUMANKIND – BRL 134.40 (20% discount)

With an interesting proposal, turn-based historical strategy game in which the player must rewrite the entire history of mankind, combining culture, history and values ​​to create a special civilization.

Xbox one

FIFA 22 – R$179.40 (40% discount)

It is now possible to purchase the online version at a discount. The new FIFA has more than 17,000 players, more than 700 teams in more than 90 stadiums and 30 leagues around the world.

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – R$74.97 (50% discount)

Even after five years, GTA V is still Rockstar Games’ golden egg. After all, it’s always nice to get back to Los Santos and its insane adventures.

The premium version has Online mode and new missions for Story Mode.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$99.98 (60% discount)

The franchise that tells an epic story of honor and loyalty at the dawn of modern times in the wild west. The award-winning RDR2 also features Story Mode and Red Dead Online to interact with other players and discover new places.

Series X|S

Far Cry 6 – 187.56 (33% discount)

The continuation of the franchise places the player in Yara, a tropical paradise that has stopped in time. New Far Cry immerses players in an adrenaline-fueled, up-to-date revolutionary guerrilla war.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$111.98 (60% discount)

Set in the historical past of the 9th century. Players play as Eivor, a Viking who leads a tribe to invade and conquer the west of England. The game takes place in Norway and in the lands of the Saxons.

Resident Evil Village – R$124.50 (50% discount)

This year’s Game of the Year nominee, experience survival horror like never before in the 8th major sequel to the Resident Evil franchise. With detailed graphics, intense first-person action and exquisite storytelling, horror has never been more realistic.

PS4

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Version – R$ 200.93 (33% discount)

Set in 1274 on Tsushima Island, the game revolves around the last samurai, Jin Sakai, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. enemies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – R$ 149.70 (40% discount)

In the latest adventure from the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home as he follows in the footsteps of his mentor Peter Parker to become a new Spider-Man. But a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home and makes the would-be hero realize that with great powers also come great responsibilities. To save New York from Marvel, Miles must recognize and assume the title of Spider-Man.

The Last of Us Part II – BRL 99.75 (50% discount)

Critically acclaimed, the franchise’s sequel takes place five years after the events between Joel and Ellie. The second part will bring a story of revenge and how far our attitudes can impact other people’s lives.

PS5

Deathloop – R$149.95 (50% discount)

In the story, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time warp on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for all eternity. As Colt, the only chance to escape is to close the loop by murdering eight essential targets before the day starts again. Try new paths, gather information and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the cycle.

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension – R$ 248.42 (29% discount)

Ratchet and Clank are back! Help them stop a robotic emperor who wants to conquer multidimensional worlds and whose next target is exactly their universe. Follow the evolution of the dream team with the arrival of Rivet – a Lombax fighting for the Resistance in another dimension.

Returnal Deluxe Digital Edition – R$ 299.62 (25% discount)

After a forced fall on a shape-shifting alien planet, Selene finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. She is defeated multiple times and forced to restart her journey every time she dies.