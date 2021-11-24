Black Friday 2021: sneakers, perfume, diapers, clothes; see the most searched products | Black Friday 2021

Black Friday takes place this Friday (26) and many consumers have been researching the prices of products they wish to purchase for a few weeks. Sneakers, perfume, monitors, diapers and clothes are highlighted, according to data from Google on the purchase intention of Brazilians for the date.

Lack of money and unemployment to reduce number of shoppers on Black Friday 2021

The products associated with the term Black Friday that showed the greatest growth in Google searches between the 7th and 13th of November, compared to the previous week, were:

Tennis (+175%)

Perfume (+135%)

Monitor (+103%)

Diapers (+102%)

Clothes (+90%)

Books (+89%)

Gamer chair (+88%)

Smart TV (+86%)

Smartphone (+86%)

Mobile (+86%)

In 2020, Black Friday took place in the midst of the most critical scenario of the coronavirus pandemic and under a series of consumption restrictions, mainly of products and services aimed at social gatherings.

According to Fernanda Bromfman, Google Brazil’s head of business for small and medium-sized companies, the restrictions influenced the habits of Brazilians, who needed to adapt to a new reality caused by social isolation.

“In 2021, the motivations behind the desires mix the need for renovation or upgrade of equipment, with the consolidation of ties with the house and, at the same time, preparation for the return to social life”, explains Fernanda.

In 2021, it is possible to see some changes in the pattern of consumer intentions.

“At clothing searches gained great relevance in the desire of this consumerr who is resuming his social life. We have seen that party dresses have shown significant growth, as well as shoes and gym clothes”, says the Google executive.

Furthermore, Black Friday has always been an important date for electronics. Fernanda points out that there are a lot of people wanting to update the equipment after using them too often during the pandemic. Cell phones, notebooks and video games, for example, have shown significant growth.

The Brazilian’s relationship with the house was also redefined during the pandemic. “Several surveys we did during this period showed that people do not intend to put aside investments in the home. TV, refrigerator and microwave, for example, already show an increase in searches”, reports Fernanda.

“In a more challenging economic time, the perspective is that this will be a Black Friday with a lower average ticket among consumers, creating an opportunity for the offers of small and medium businesses and making categories less associated with the date, such as food and beverages , dispute the purchase intentions”, says Fernanda.

With tighter pockets and rising inflation, consumers should take advantage of lower prices and promotions to stock up on grocery items. “We are already seeing the searches for products such as diapers, pet food, chocolate, alcoholic beverages, tires, among others, gain relevance”, reports.

Small Business Sales Strategies

A Google survey polled a thousand people to learn how brands can help consumers choose a product. She revealed some selling strategies that can be adopted by small businesses during Black Friday:

For 31% of respondents, retailers must offer discounts and lower prices;

20% expect more possibilities for payment in installments;

16% want progressive discounts that increase with the number of items purchased.

The main factors that draw the consumer’s attention when choosing a retailer on Black Friday, in addition to the low price, are: