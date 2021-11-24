Black Friday: Find out what times to find the best deals

If in the first editions of Black Friday consumers were getting ready to start shopping at dawn on Friday, there are some editions that retailers started to advance the clock.

According to a survey carried out by Promobit, a platform and social network specializing in promotions, from 6 pm this Thursday (25th), many promotions will already be available, anticipating the official start of the discount day, which will be on Friday (26). The survey also points out the best times to buy each item.

Based on data from the last three Black Fridays that took place in the country, the portal states that from the early morning of Friday, offers will begin to pop up on the websites.

Fabio Carneiro, CEO of Promobit, points out that, although promotions traditionally take place from Friday and end around Monday, the phenomenon of “Black November”, in which the entire month has great offers, is already a reality.

“Anticipating more aggressive offers is a strategy used by many retailers to ensure sales at a time with less competition. We consider Black Friday the period that goes from Thursday from 7 pm to the end of Monday”, he explains.

Hourly

According to Carneiro, companies employ strategies that always seek to hide the best consumer promotions, such as hiding promotions in certain time slots.

“The best discounts end very quickly. Knowing that, generally, promotions happen with greater incidence in certain time bands, the consumer can be more strategic”, he said.

Clothing

According to data from 2019 and 2020, the best offers took place between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm on Thursday for women’s items, and between 11:00 am on Thursday and 12:00 am on Friday for men’s items. Promotions may also appear at the same time as on Friday.

Promobit reinforces that, in case of doubt, it is worth entering the sites on Thursday morning and then returning at 9 pm.

smartphones and tablets

The best cell phone deals usually occur between 11 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday. Then they usually reappear at 1pm, and again between 10pm and 11pm on Friday.

Computing

For technology fans, items such as notebooks, PCs and related products will have their biggest promotions between 7pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday. On Friday the best times are between 19:00 and 21:00.

Home appliances

This category tends to vary greatly when the best discounts come in. There were peaks during midnight in previous editions, but they may not be repeated in this one.

On Friday a good time to look is at noon, and then between 8pm and 11pm.

TVs, speakers, headphones

Discounts for these products and other electronics are usually greater when turning from Thursday to Friday, but “we recommend entering at 22:00 on Thursday”, says Promobit.

On Friday morning at 10 am is also a good time, then between 8 pm and 11 pm as well.